GBU reveals over 1000 blind SHS students have no learning materials


GBU reveals over 1000 blind SHS students have no learning materials

The Executive Director of the Ghana Blind Union Dr Peter Obeng-Asamoa said that the unavailability of study materials for the visually impaired students is not making the school atmosphere conducive for them.

The Executive Director of the Ghana Blind Union (GBU) has revealed that over one thousand visually impaired students in various second-cycle institutions do not have learning materials to help them with their studies.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Dr Peter Obeng-Asamoa said the visually impaired students rely on their other colleagues to read the books to their hearing.

“The cost issue is important but it shouldn’t be an excuse at all. There are persons who are blind and are enjoying Free SHS but do not have textbooks that they can use. They depend on their friends to read to their hearing…this is a challenge. It is an unfair situation to have a blind child getting friends to read textbooks to their hearing. Close to a 1000 blind students are in SHS as we speak. The blind students have not received books and or learning materials to make studies easy.”

He explained that the unavailability of study materials for the visually impaired students is not making the school atmosphere conducive for them.

He, therefore, called on the government to make the school atmosphere conducive for the visually impaired students.

He also revealed that people living with sight challenges have been blessed with enhanced senses but go through major challenges, regardless.

“Our other senses are enhanced. I believe I have a very good memory and a very good sense of hearing. I can monitor about 2 to 3 conversations at the same time. I use touch to identify my clothes most people cannot do that. At a point, somebody told me I was wasting my time in school and that as a blind person, I don’t need to be in school. I pushed more to make things happen for myself and to prove the fellow wrong.”

