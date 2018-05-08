Snakes invade Karaga M/A JHS in Nanumba North

news

Teachers and students of Karaga M/A Junior High School in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region were welcomed to the school by snakes in the classrooms.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the Assistant Headmaster of the School, Abdulai Alhassan, said that the situation has affected academic work.

“We came to school this morning for the reopening of the school. I asked especially the final year students to go into their classroom for us to discuss some past questions. When they went in, a student went to sit on her chair and her colleague shouted at her “don’t sit snake snake” and they started running and shouting, but they managed to kill it.”

“This situation is seriously affecting academic activities because even we the teachers are afraid when teaching because you don’t know when a snake will fall on you.”

The Assistant Headmaster said that the thatched building may be the reason why reptiles found their way into the classrooms.

He appealed to the Municipal Assembly and other stakeholders to help them construct a befitting school block.

“This structure is not actually conducive for learning, and we are making a passionate appeal to the Municipal Assembly and other benevolent organizations to come to our aid by providing us at least a 3 unit classroom blocks that we can also call a school. This is more of a farm hat than a school.”

The girls’ prefect of the school said urgent steps must be taken to solve their challenges.

“We also want to appeal to the government to as a matter of urgency come to our aid by giving us a school block. Almost all the time we are scared sitting under the kind of structure we have. Even lizards do scare us because you think it is a snake when they are moving on the mat. We call on the Municipal Chief Executive for Nanumba North Municipality to at least consider Karaga M/A Junior High school for a school block”

The school was established in 2012 to cater for a number of communities in the eastern part of Bimbilla.

However, due to the nature of the structure, most parents and pupils prefer to walk about fifteen kilometers to schools located in the Bimbilla town.