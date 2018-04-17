Arrested students freed

news

The Legon Police have released the 10 students who were arrested after the agitation on campus on Monday.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Inspector Dza Worlanyo of the Legon Police said the students were questioned and released.

“The police patrol has been to the campus and all is calm now. Some people were arrested but they were questioned and released.”

He, however, disclosed that some students pelted stones at the Mensah Sarbah hall Monday night.

“Yesterday calm was restored but late in the night, some Vandals went to Mensah Sarbah Hall pelted stones and later took to their heels.”

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the University of Ghana on Monday following clashes between students of Commonwealth Hall and Katanga Hall.

At least one person was severely injured during the exchanges.

The clashes started after students of Katanga Hall from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who were lodging at Sarbah Hall at the University of Ghana for a debate were seen on a video assaulting a student from Commonwealth Hall.

Their counterparts from the Commonwealth Hall, popularly known as Vandals, did not take lightly to the said video and descended on Sarbah Hall to rescue their colleague.

But in an attempt to free their colleague, the Katanga and Sarbah students resisted, which led to some bitter exchanges.

The situation later escalated in a bloody clash, with irate vandals ending up vandalising property belonging to Sarbah Hall.

Meanwhile, a former deputy chief Vandal now Member of Parliament Clement Apaak said the old vandals will send a delegation to the campus to help resolve the matter.

“Our leadership would be going to the hall today to urge them to keep calm and allow investigations to go on but we are not taking this issue lightly at all. Whiles, we debate the issue, we leave it to the student leadership to be able to have control over their people so as to restrain them from reactions.”