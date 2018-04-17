Home > News > Local >

10 UG students arrested as Katanga and Vandal students clash


University of Ghana 10 UG students arrested as Katanga and Vandal students clash

At least one person was severely injured during the exchanges, whiles several other students, the number currently at 10, are currently in Police grip.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the University of Ghana on Monday following clashes between students of Commonwealth Hall and Katanga Hall.

Accra-based Starr FM reports that the clashes started after students of Katanga Hall from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who were lodging at Sarbah Hall at the University of Ghana for a debate were seen on a video assaulting a student from Commonwealth Hall.

Their counterparts from the Commonwealth Hall, popularly known as Vandals, did not take lightly to the said video and descended on Sarbah Hall to rescue their colleague.

But in an attempt to free their colleague, the Katanga and Sarbah students resisted, which led to some bitter exchanges.

The situation later escalated in a bloody clash, with irate vandals ending up vandalising property belonging to Sarbah Hall.

Reports suggest that the situation could have gotten worse had the Police not arrived on time to restore calm.

Meanwhile, 10 of the students involved in the clashes were arrested are currently in cells, whiles the injured student has also been admitted at the Legon Hospital.

