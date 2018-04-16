Elmina mourns as 3 kids are found dead in a car

news

Three children from the same family have been dead in a locked vehicle at Elmina in the Central Region.

The 3 who all pre-schoolers left their home church for church Sunday without their parents were found dead on Monday.

The deceased children have been identified as Maame Akua, 6-years; Fii, 5-years and Nana Yaw, 3-years.

Maame Akua is the daughter of one Abena Panyin while Fii and Nana Yaw are the sons of one Mena Bedu Ye. Both mothers are sisters.

The incident happened at Taterim, in Elmina in the Central Region.

the 3 children never returned from church causing the community members to mount a search which was unsuccessful.

However, on Monday morning, the proprietress of Hollywood preparatory school, a private basic school in the area Madam Shine, found the kids dead in her vehicle.

Sources indicate that the vehicle with registration number CR 234-13 according was locked and parked.

She found the children in the back seat of her vehicle when she was sending her child to the hospital.

The Police has arrested the security officer at the school and started investigating the matter.

The bodies have been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy while the police have initiated an inquiry into the case.