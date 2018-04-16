Police arrest man for allegedly trafficking 21 children

news

The Central Region Police Command has arrested a 265-year old boy at Gomoa Dunkwa for allegedly trafficking 21 children.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the Central Regional Public Affairs Director of the Ghana Police, ASP Irene Serwah Oppong said Daniel Essel was transporting the children in a Hyundai Grace with registration number GW 6076-17 from Ekumfi Arkrah.

She narrated that “they (the patrol team) stopped the car and they interviewed the driver but then they were not convinced with the answers coming from the driver, so they referred the driver, the car and the children to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service in the Central Region.”

READ ALSO: Man kills stepson over a bowl of ‘banku’

The children aged between 2 and 17 years include 12 girls and 9 boys are currently in a shelter as the police investigate the matter.

ASP Oppong said some of the parents came to the police in the evening to identify their children.

READ ALSO: Catholic Health Service begins investigating 9-week-old baby’s death begins work

She encouraged the parents to help the Ghana Police Service fight child trafficking in the region.

“They should not expose their children to harm; they should not allow children to travel on their own” she said.