Police arrest man for allegedly trafficking 21 children


In Central Region Police arrest man for allegedly trafficking 21 children

The Central Regional Public Affairs Director of the Ghana Police, ASP Irene Serwah Oppong said Daniel Essel was transporting the children in a Hyundai Grace with registration number GW 6076-17 from Ekumfi Arkrah.

The Central Region Police Command has arrested a 265-year old boy at Gomoa Dunkwa for allegedly trafficking 21 children.

She narrated that “they (the patrol team) stopped the car and they interviewed the driver but then they were not convinced with the answers coming from the driver, so they referred the driver, the car and the children to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service in the Central Region.”

The children aged between 2 and 17 years include 12 girls and 9 boys are currently in a shelter as the police investigate the matter.

ASP Oppong said some of the parents came to the police in the evening to identify their children.

She encouraged the parents to help the Ghana Police Service fight child trafficking in the region.

“They should not expose their children to harm; they should not allow children to travel on their own” she said.

