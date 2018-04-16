news

The Catholic Health Service has set up a committee to look into the circumstances that led to the death of a nine-week-old baby who was on admission at the Saint Gregory Hospital in the Central Region.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the Administrator of the hospital Mathias Anaba said the independent committee investigating the matter will officially meet today, April 17, 2018.

“…independent inquiry committee constituted by the Executive Director, Catholic Health Service in consultation with the regional health directorate has selected some people to investigate this matter… On Monday, the team will be sitting on the matter to ascertain the truth or otherwise of this allegation.”

READ ALSO: Armed robbers reportedly murder security officer at Damango

Baby Prosper Delali Kwawu was admitted to the hospital last month after it was detected that he was finding it difficult to breathe. However, the mother of the deceased baby said the doctor ordered for the oxygen to be unplugged because they were unable to raise GHC533.

However, Mr Anaba said the story in the media is contrary to the hospital’s policy, stressing that they would under any circumstance, remove oxygen from a patient for non-payment of medical bills.

READ ALSO: Dad returned with GHc533 bill 2 hours after doctor cut baby’s oxygen

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has also ordered investigations into the matter.

They have also promised to punish appropriately anybody found guilty after the investigation.