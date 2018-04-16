Female journalist found dead in her room

news

A female radio presenter of Dess FM at Asante Bekwai in the Ashanti Region has been found dead in her room.

The 31-year-old known as Ama Adjeiwaa Kodie is a newscaster at the media house. She is also popularly known as Portia.

The perpetrators of this crime are not known yet.

However, the boyfriend of the deceased is suspected to have killed her after they were seen together around 3 pm on Sunday.

The body has been conveyed to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital as Police begin investigations.

Management of the station announcing the death of Kodie stated that “It is with a heavy heart we announce that our lead newscaster/front desk personality at DESS FM, Ama Agyeiwaa Kodie (Portia) has been murdered in cold blood in her room on Sunday 15th April 2018.”

According to management, Kodie was found in a pool of blood at her residence around 6:00 pm.