Vice Chancellors says Central University is not collapsing

The Vice-Chancellor of Central University, Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu, has denied claims that some staff of the university were laid off because it is on the verge of collapse.

He was speaking at the matriculation ceremony held on Wednesday (March 21, 2018) at the Miotso campus.

He said that the university is doing very well and just about to start the construction of its hospital, sponsored by the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) as well as its City Campus at Teshie in Accra.

“Recent news making the rounds in the media that the university is at the verge of collapse and about to lay off more of its staff is an untruth being peddled by some individuals for their own hidden agenda.”

The ceremony saw the admission of some 672 students.

This brings the total number of fresh students admitted in the 2017/18 academic year to 2,745.

The Vice-Chancellor admonished the students to concentrate on their studies and stay away from vices.

He warned the new students that those who failed to attain a cumulative average grade of 1.5 after the first year, would be withdrawn from the university, adding that there is a ‘no tolerance for examination malpractice’ policy in place which must be adhered to.

According to him, the university would commence admitting students for new programmes such as BSc Planning, Doctor of Pharmacy and online ones next academic year.

The Registrar, Emil Afenyo, who administered the matriculation oath, reminded the matriculants that Central University is a Christian institution, adding that structures are in place to ensure their academic and spiritual advancement.