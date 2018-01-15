Home > Communities > Student >

Meet ‘Sir Nunoo’ the inventor of an answer detector


Young Inventor Young Sir Nunoo is an inventor of an answer detector - you should know him

Francis Nunoo , a teacher at the Egyir Preparatory School in Tema created what he and his team calls the ‘answer detector’.

As a parent, guardian or teacher have you ever wondered what fun and technological ways your children in basic school can learn?

This had become a regular thought for Francis Nunoo who is a teacher at the Egyir Preparatory School in Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

The unfinished answer detector play

The unfinished answer detector

 

Together with his ‘Mastermind Art and Technology’ team, they thought to create what they called the ‘answer detector’.

An answer detector is a gadget created for children using the ‘matching system’ in the lower primary Mathematics textbook.

“We thought of bringing something which will actually draw the child to sit down and learn so we realised that children are more familiar with technology so this idea came from one of the class one textbooks. We have something called matching.”

How the answer detector was made

It started with an idea to make a gadget that will allow children learn in a fun way.

​Sir Nunoo showing how the answer detector works play

​Sir Nunoo showing how the answer detector works

 

After conceiving this idea, Sir Nunoo and his team decided to create what they now refer to as the answer detector.

The Art teacher said they started with a micro sim “and then later we wanted it to be unique.”

In looking for ways to make the gadget unique one of his students suggested that they think of using the SIM card of a particular network “so that aside from that network we can’t use any network.”

They decided to use MTN. Sir Nunoo explains that “it means that you can only use an MTN SIM card other than this particular gadget will not function.”

How the answer detector functions

There is a column for questions and another for answers. There are pointers which are used for indicating the question and its corresponding answer.

 The answer detector only functions with an MTN SIM card play

 The answer detector only functions with an MTN SIM card

 

“So you can write your question on the side of the gadget which is meant for questions and give possible answers which include the correct answer.”

“Because it is meant for the lower primary as soon as the wire touches the right answer it would vibrate. We are working on one which will congratulate you and also vibrate after the child touches the correct answer,” Sir Nunoo added.

The teacher who has much love for art and technology argued that the child is less likely to forget the answer to the question he/she has answered especially because of the vibration when the right answer is chosen.

He added that the answer detector is not only meant for Mathematics but can be used for other subjects as well.

“This remains in the child’s head forever. It is not only for Mathematics it can be used for other subjects as well.”

Why you should choose the answer detector as a learning tool

Some may argue that these features already exist on phones and tablets but Sir Nunoo as he is popularly referred to by his students argue that the answer detector does not give the child an option to get distracted.

“The phones and the rest have games, videos and other things on it. This is solely for learning and the child cannot do any other thing on it.”

Call for help

To produce more of the answer detectors for public purchase, some needs must be met.

Francis Nunoo said the things they use are expensive and so they will plead with the general public to support them even in the smallest way possible.

“The things that we use are quiet expensive. So we need help even in the smallest way possible.”

“For now we need a lot more sponsors and other things to help us develop the gadget better.”

He specifically mentioned that TV repairers and individuals with flat screens that are not functioning should locate them and give it to them.

“So if we can get our TV repairers and those who have a flat screen that is not working we will encourage them not dump them in the refuse but to rather bring it to us so we can use it for our projects.”

He is optimistic that this gadget will one day become a household product for all children in Ghana and the world over.

“I know this particular work will go a long way. If we put our all to it and make it better.”

