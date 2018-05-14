17 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that will make you wait for the perfect one

Hold my hand and let me walk you through 13 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that will make you wait for the perfect one.
I am David Mawuli and I am in my 30s but still single. I’ve been single for years (kind of) and people keep wondering why I can’t find someone at my age.
Some claim I can’t approach women, others think I am dating secretly. But, honestly, I am single. Unless there’s a secret girlfriend out there that I am not aware of.
But hey, that is not the main issue here.
The main issue is that 33-year-old actor John Dumelo has finally found someone he will spend the rest of his life with.
John and his partner Gifty Mawunya Nkornu tied the knot in a private traditional wedding ceremony last Saturday, May 12.
The ceremony was witnessed by top personalities, from ex-president John Dramani Mahama to music and movie stars.
But the question most people are asking on social media is why John Dumelo would wait till 33 before getting his life partner and I think we have the answer.
Sometimes, waiting for the right person at the right time is the best.
Hold my hand and let me walk you through 13 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that will make you wait for the perfect one;
A heart filled with love never dries out by giving away love. It is like the ocean with unending waves. The making of @johndumelo1 and @missgeeonly Photo by @greystudiosgh @greystudiosessions Video by @grandeaglemotion Decor - @ot_decor Cocktails- @themobilebar Food- @nyonyogh Stationery- @bytalata Music- @djarmanigh Dress @pistisgh Make up by @mzl4wson