17 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that will make you wait for the perfect one

Hi,

I am David Mawuli and I am in my 30s but still single. I’ve been single for years (kind of) and people keep wondering why I can’t find someone at my age.

Some claim I can’t approach women, others think I am dating secretly. But, honestly, I am single. Unless there’s a secret girlfriend out there that I am not aware of.

But hey, that is not the main issue here.

The main issue is that 33-year-old actor John Dumelo has finally found someone he will spend the rest of his life with.

John and his partner Gifty Mawunya Nkornu tied the knot in a private traditional wedding ceremony last Saturday, May 12.

The ceremony was witnessed by top personalities, from ex-president John Dramani Mahama to music and movie stars.

But the question most people are asking on social media is why John Dumelo would wait till 33 before getting his life partner and I think we have the answer.

Sometimes, waiting for the right person at the right time is the best.

Hold my hand and let me walk you through 13 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that will make you wait for the perfect one;

1. Before their wedding, they had this perfect SECRET selfie. Don't be jealous, dude!!!

2. This gorgeous SECRET pre-wedding shoot.

3. When they were being BOSSY!

4. When Dumelo made her heart mellow with the piano.

5. Like King and Queen!

6. That warm hug! I need one!!!

7. When tradition meets culture; the Kente combo is bae!

8. Melo be like: Hey haters, this waist belongs to me!

9. Give me your finger, babe!

10. All for you, babe. Accept this kiss!

11. Another kiss!

12. Babe, let's take God's blessings for this journey.

13. Let's kill haters with cuteness!

Emmmmmmm, I am not happy being single so if you are available, let me know in the comment section and I will hook up LOL!