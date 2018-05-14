Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

13 perfect photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya


Celebrity wedding 13 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that will make you wait for the perfect one

Hold my hand and let me walk you through 13 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that will make you wait for the perfect one.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
17 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that will make you wait for the perfect one play

17 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that will make you wait for the perfect one
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hi,

I am David Mawuli and I am in my 30s but still single. I’ve been single for years (kind of) and people keep wondering why I can’t find someone at my age.

Some claim I can’t approach women, others think I am dating secretly. But, honestly, I am single. Unless there’s a secret girlfriend out there that I am not aware of.

But hey, that is not the main issue here.

The main issue is that 33-year-old actor John Dumelo has finally found someone he will spend the rest of his life with.

John and his partner Gifty Mawunya Nkornu tied the knot in a private traditional wedding ceremony last Saturday, May 12.

READ MORE: Mahama storms Dumelo's wedding

The ceremony was witnessed by top personalities, from ex-president John Dramani Mahama to music and movie stars.

But the question most people are asking on social media is why John Dumelo would wait till 33 before getting his life partner and I think we have the answer.

Sometimes, waiting for the right person at the right time is the best.

Hold my hand and let me walk you through 13 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that will make you wait for the perfect one;

1. Before their wedding, they had this perfect SECRET selfie. Don't be jealous, dude!!!

 

2. This gorgeous SECRET pre-wedding shoot.

#emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP##

A post shared by Ghanafuocom (@ghanafuodotcom) on

 

3. When they were being BOSSY!

play John Dumelo and Mawunya (Ghanafuo.com)

 

4. When Dumelo made her heart mellow with the piano.

play

 

5. Like King and Queen!

A heart filled with love never dries out by giving away love. It is like the ocean with unending waves. The making of @johndumelo1 and @missgeeonly Photo by @greystudiosgh @greystudiosessions Video by @grandeaglemotion Decor - @ot_decor Cocktails- @themobilebar Food- @nyonyogh Stationery- @bytalata Music- @djarmanigh Dress @pistisgh Make up by @mzl4wson #engagementphotographer #engagementphotography #engagement #engagements #couplesession #couple #love #gettingmarried #goingtothechapel #savethedate #engagementshoot #proposal #shesaidyes #engaged #engagementphotos #savethedatephotos #savethedateinspiration #engagementinspiration @ghanawedding @weddingvendorguide @dreamweddingsgh @iposhnaija @weloveghanaweddings @ghanaweddingvendors @weddingsinghana @ahoufebridal

A post shared by The Grey Experience 2018 (@greystudiosgh) on

 

6. That warm hug! I need one!!!

 

7. When tradition meets culture; the Kente combo is bae!

 

8. Melo be like: Hey haters, this waist belongs to me!

 

9. Give me your finger, babe!

 

10. All for you, babe. Accept this kiss!

 

11. Another kiss!

 

12. Babe, let's take God's blessings for this journey.

 

13. Let's kill haters with cuteness!

PHOTOS: @johndumelo1 & @missgeeonly traditional wedding

A post shared by Ghkwaku (@ghkwaku) on

 

Emmmmmmm, I am not happy being single so if you are available, let me know in the comment section and I will hook up LOL!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Media personality: Gifty Anti says she never thought she would ever get pregnant Media personality Gifty Anti says she never thought she would ever get pregnant
Wedding: Mahama storms Dumelo's wedding Wedding Mahama storms Dumelo's wedding
John Dumelo's Wedding: Yvonne Nelson congratulates John Dumelo John Dumelo's Wedding Yvonne Nelson congratulates John Dumelo
John Dumelo's Wedding: More photos and unknown facts about John Dumelo’s wife John Dumelo's Wedding More photos and unknown facts about John Dumelo’s wife
Wedding: In photos: Celebrity guests at John Dumelo's wedding Wedding In photos: Celebrity guests at John Dumelo's wedding
Dumelo: As movie star gets ready to marry, his alleged ex is furious and mad Dumelo As movie star gets ready to marry, his alleged ex is furious and mad

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: I have had to dumb down my rap to suit the masses – E.L Celebrity News I have had to dumb down my rap to suit the masses – E.L
Celebrity Wedding: Family, friends, celebrities attend John Dumelo’s wedding Celebrity Wedding Family, friends, celebrities attend John Dumelo’s wedding
Yvonne Nelson: Actress sends a message to John Dumelo on his wedding day Yvonne Nelson Actress sends a message to John Dumelo on his wedding day



Top Articles

1 Ewe Eagle "Cut the press release sermon": Stonebwoy demands apology from...bullet
2 John Dumelo's Wedding More photos and unknown facts about John...bullet
3 John Dumelo See the first photo from actors's weddingbullet
4 Issues John Dumelo's wedding lands KOD in trouble with female celebsbullet
5 Dumelo As movie star gets ready to marry, his alleged ex is...bullet
6 Wedding Mahama storms Dumelo's weddingbullet
7 Wedding In photos: Celebrity guests at John Dumelo's weddingbullet
8 Mawunya See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-bebullet
9 John Dumelo's Wedding Yvonne Nelson congratulates John...bullet
10 Ethnic Row Zylofon music dissociates itself from Willi...bullet

Related Articles

Media personality Gifty Anti says she never thought she would ever get pregnant
Wedding Mahama storms Dumelo's wedding
John Dumelo's Wedding Yvonne Nelson congratulates John Dumelo
John Dumelo's Wedding More photos and unknown facts about John Dumelo’s wife
Wedding In photos: Celebrity guests at John Dumelo's wedding
John Dumelo See the first photo from actors's wedding
Issues John Dumelo's wedding lands KOD in trouble with female celebs
Ewe Eagle "Cut the press release sermon": Stonebwoy demands apology from Zylofon music over Ewe slur
Dumelo As movie star gets ready to marry, his alleged ex is furious and mad

Top Videos

1 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
2 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
3 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several...bullet
4 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
5 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe Patribullet
6 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
7 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
8 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
9 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
10 Video Stonebwoy performs at Sogakopebullet

Celebrities

Ewe Eagle Zylofon music top executive in ethnic row
Yvonne-Okoro
Media Personality Yvonne Okoro jabs KOD
Miyaki
Vision Music Group Signee Miyaki completes High School
Kurl Songx
Game Boys I don't see anything wrong about fraud boys - Kurl Songx