More photos and unknown facts about John Dumelo’s wife

news

It's the big day for longtime couple John Dumelo and Gifty Mawenya Nkornu and their legion of fans and friends, who have gathered to support their wedding.

Numerous celebrity pals have gathered at a secret location in Accra to witness the happy couple as they tie knot.

John Dumelo is undoubtedly the most popular celebrity bachelor in Ghana. Over the years, he has had several of his fans calling on him to choose one woman and settle down and the time is due today, Saturday, 12th May, 2018.

Reports indicate that Dumelo's wife is the sister of Selassie Ibrahim, the well known NDC supporting actress who ran Smarttys Management, the company at the centre of the bus branding scandal during the John Dramani Mahama presidency.

Mawunya is said to be a close friend of Nadia Buari, with some reports suggesting that the actress hooked her up with Dumelo.

Here are just a few of the many pictures of Gifty Mawunya: