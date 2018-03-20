5 things you should know about C.K. Mann

news

Ghanaian music legend CK Mann has passed away.

His death which occurred at the GPHA Hospital in Takoradi at about 7am on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, was announced by his son Albert Ato Mann.

1. C. K. Mann was born raised in Tarkoradi

C. K. Mann, known by birth name as Charles Kofi Amankwaa Mann was born 1936 in Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana but was raised and lived most of his life at Anaji, a suburb of Takoradi.

2. He was a seaman

Did you know that C.K. Mann was once a seaman? Yes! He worked briefly as a seaman before joining Moses Kweku Oppong's Kakaiku band. It was he who impressed on the band's owner, Anis Mubarak, to sign the late Paapa Yankson to the group.

3. He was a guitarist and record producer

He was a master guitarist and a producer. He came to prominence in 1969 when he released his single "Edina Benya".

He played production roles in great Highlife songs such as ‘Adwoa Yankey,’ ‘Mber Papa,’ ‘Medo Wo,’ ‘Araba Lucy,’ ‘Wode a Ne Me,’ among others.

4. He won several awards and honours

He has received so many awards and honours for his great work and immense contributions to Ghana music industry.

In 2006, former President John Agyekum Kufuor awarded him the Grand Medal of Ghana during the 2006 National Honours and Awards Ceremony in recognition of his contribution to Ghanaian music.

He was among the first recipients of this award after the ceremony was revamped in 2006

5. He has been name after a street

The street on which his house is located at Anaji has been renamed C. K. Mann Avenue.