Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

5 things you should know about C.K. Mann


Highlife legend 5 things you should know about C.K. Mann

Here are 5 things you should know about late Highlife legend C.K Mann.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian music legend CK Mann has passed away.

His death which occurred at the GPHA Hospital in Takoradi at about 7am on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, was announced by his son Albert Ato Mann.

1. C. K. Mann was born raised in Tarkoradi

C.K Mann play

C.K Mann

C. K. Mann, known by birth name as  Charles Kofi Amankwaa Mann was born 1936 in Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana but was raised and lived most of his life at Anaji, a suburb of Takoradi.

READ MORE: Highlife legend C.K. Mann dead at 83

2. He was a seaman

Did you know that C.K. Mann was once a seaman? Yes! He worked briefly as a seaman before joining Moses Kweku Oppong's Kakaiku band. It was he who impressed on the band's owner, Anis Mubarak, to sign the late Paapa Yankson to the group.

3. He was a guitarist and record producer

C.K Mann play C.K Mann

He was a master guitarist and a producer. He came to prominence in 1969 when he released his single "Edina Benya".

He played production roles in great Highlife songs such as ‘Adwoa Yankey,’ ‘Mber Papa,’ ‘Medo Wo,’ ‘Araba Lucy,’ ‘Wode a Ne Me,’ among others.

 

READ MORE: Rashida Black Beauty breaks silence on pregnancy

4. He won several awards and honours

C.K. Mann play C.K. Mann

 

He has received so many awards and honours for his great work and immense contributions to Ghana music industry.

In 2006, former President John Agyekum Kufuor awarded him the Grand Medal of Ghana during the 2006 National Honours and Awards Ceremony in recognition of his contribution to Ghanaian music.

He was among the first recipients of this award after the ceremony was revamped in 2006

5. He has been name after a street

The street on which his house is located at Anaji has been renamed C. K. Mann Avenue.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Wizkid: Nigerian singer says he wants a baby girl Wizkid Nigerian singer says he wants a baby girl
C. K. Mann: Highlife legend dead at 83 C. K. Mann Highlife legend dead at 83
7-months Pregnant: Rashida Black Beauty breaks silence on pregnancy 7-months Pregnant Rashida Black Beauty breaks silence on pregnancy
Music: I want to be bigger than Wizkid – Kuami Eugene Music I want to be bigger than Wizkid – Kuami Eugene
Ofori Amponsah: Highlife artiste denies being a 'pastor' Ofori Amponsah Highlife artiste denies being a 'pastor'
How true? Has Stonebwoy been ungrateful to Prince Tagoe? How true? Has Stonebwoy been ungrateful to Prince Tagoe?

Recommended Videos

Birthdays: Sulley Muntari Throw A Surprise Birthday Party For Menaye Donkor Birthdays Sulley Muntari Throw A Surprise Birthday Party For Menaye Donkor
Dancehall Rivalry: Shatta Wale Is A Comedian - Stonebwoy Dancehall Rivalry Shatta Wale Is A Comedian - Stonebwoy
Music: I Want To Be Bigger Than Wizkid – Kuami Eugene Music I Want To Be Bigger Than Wizkid – Kuami Eugene



Top Articles

1 Highest Feast Sarkodie feasts with Kenpong, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, E.L,...bullet
2 Celebrity Baby This photo of Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa’s daughter is so...bullet
3 7-months Pregnant Rashida Black Beauty breaks silence on pregnancybullet
4 Video Ebony’s family launch “Aseda & Maame Hw3” funeral clothbullet
5 How true? Has Stonebwoy been ungrateful to Prince Tagoe?bullet
6 Photos Check out photos from Stonebwoy’s daughter’s naming...bullet
7 Lola Margaret Nollywood actress deported from US over wire fraudbullet
8 Rest In Peace Ebony's tribute is useless - Shatta Walebullet
9 Photos Inside Shatta Wale’s new $550,000 house from...bullet
10 C. K. Mann Highlife legend dead at 83bullet

Related Articles

Best records 10 best C.K. Mann songs of all time
New Music Wayo ft. Joey B - Muscatella (Prod. by Kuvie)
Kwesi Arthur Meet the music talent with challenging financial background
Music Video O'BKAY - Lemme Know feat. Kesse & Kurl Songx
Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon Media CEO joins 'jama' session at alma mater (Video)
Music Video DJ Mensah - Dance Floor feat. Bisa Kdei
Music Video DJ Vyrusky - Adwenfi feat. Shatta Wale & Kuami Eugene
Music Video Ayesem - Relationplane feat. Kurl Songx

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
3 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
4 Celeb News Find a man to marry, you are ageing –Lutterodt tells...bullet
5 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
6 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
7 Video Sarkodie - Highest Feast (AfroExcellence)bullet
8 Video Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police officerbullet
9 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
10 Celebrity Beef Christabel Ekeh Blasts Fella Makafui...bullet

Celebrities

Wizkid
Wizkid Nigerian singer says he doesn't believe in monogamy
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste vows to close down media houses
Victoria Michaels Leasfric Ghana Limited representative
Victoria Michaels International model locks down another high profile endorsement
Ebony's Death Shatta Wale slams Bullet over Ebony’s tribute concert