Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Rashida Black Beauty breaks silence on pregnancy


Rashida Black Beauty breaks silence on pregnancy

Rashida Black Beauty has confirmed reports suggesting she is heavily pregnant

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It has been reported that social media breakout star and Brong Ahafo-based teenager, Rashida Black beauty is expecting her first child

Rashida Black Beauty confirmed reports saying that she is indeed heavily pregnant.

READ MORE: I want to be bigger than Wizkid – Kuami Eugene

The 18year-old Rashida, who rose to stardom after her “Malafaka” breakup videos went viral on social media,disclosed that her boyfriend is the one responsible for her 7-month-old pregnancy.

Speaking in an interview with Bible scholar Avram Ben Moshe, Rashida explained that circumstances beyond her control led her into the situation she currently finds herself.

During the interaction, Rashida revealed that she is “broke” to the point that she does not even have a mobile phone.

“Regretful” Rashida appealed to Ghanaians to support her until she gives birth to her unborn child.

play “Regretful” Rashida appealed to Ghanaians to support her until she gives birth to her unborn child.

 

I need a place I can lay my head until my delivery. Currently, I’m living with my parents so if I’m able to rent a single room until I give birth I’ll be happy. After giving birth my mum can take care of the child while I learn a trade in Accra,” she pleaded.

READ ALSO: Nollywood actress Lola Margaret deported from US over wire fraud

The Jigwe Viral Video Awards winner also apologised to her fans for disappointing them by getting pregnant at her prime saying, “I am sorry for disappointing them please forgive me,” she stated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Music: I want to be bigger than Wizkid – Kuami Eugene Music I want to be bigger than Wizkid – Kuami Eugene
Ofori Amponsah: Highlife artiste denies being a 'pastor' Ofori Amponsah Highlife artiste denies being a 'pastor'
How true? Has Stonebwoy been ungrateful to Prince Tagoe? How true? Has Stonebwoy been ungrateful to Prince Tagoe?
Lola Margaret: Nollywood actress deported from US over wire fraud Lola Margaret Nollywood actress deported from US over wire fraud
Wizkid: Nigerian singer says he doesn't believe in monogamy Wizkid Nigerian singer says he doesn't believe in monogamy
Shatta Wale: Dancehall artiste vows to close down media houses Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste vows to close down media houses

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Stonebwoy's Daughter's Insta Account Has More Followers Than You Celebrity News Stonebwoy's Daughter's Insta Account Has More Followers Than You
Rashida Black Beauty: Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beauty
Celebrity News: Stonebwoy And Dr Louisa Outdoor Baby Catherine-Jiluda Celebrity News Stonebwoy And Dr Louisa Outdoor Baby Catherine-Jiluda



Top Articles

1 Highest Feast Sarkodie feasts with Kenpong, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, E.L,...bullet
2 Celebrity Baby This photo of Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa’s daughter is so...bullet
3 Photos Check out photos from Stonebwoy’s daughter’s naming ceremonybullet
4 Video Ebony’s family launch “Aseda & Maame Hw3” funeral clothbullet
5 Rest In Peace Ebony's tribute is useless - Shatta Walebullet
6 Photos Inside Shatta Wale’s new $550,000 house from Zylofon Mediabullet
7 LilWin Kumawood actor's manager furious over death reports;...bullet
8 How true? Has Stonebwoy been ungrateful to Prince Tagoe?bullet
9 Lola Margaret Nollywood actress deported from US over...bullet
10 Bullet Ebony's manager says death of artiste has...bullet

Related Articles

Lola Margaret Nollywood actress deported from US over wire fraud
Ofori Amponsah Highlife artiste denies being a 'pastor'
Teenage Pregnancy 10 and 13-year-olds are getting pregnant the more in Cape Coast
Sridevi Popular Bollywood actor reported dead
'Malafaka' Rashida Black Beauty is allegedly HEAVILY pregnant
Tech 21 movies playing at the Sundance Film Festival that you need to know about
Tech 300 top Hollywood women reveal sweeping anti-harassment action plan with a $13 million legal defense fund
Counsellor Lutterodt Ghanaian and Nigerian women are killing their men
Tech The first bill to examine 'algorithmic bias' in government agencies has just passed in New York City
'Fashion' Most Ghanaian women look like Tigers due to bleaching and artificial nails -Akua Donkor

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
3 Celeb News Find a man to marry, you are ageing –Lutterodt tells...bullet
4 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
5 Video Sarkodie - Highest Feast (AfroExcellence)bullet
6 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
8 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
9 Video Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police...bullet
10 Moesha Boduong Actress Names Her Next Vacation Spot...bullet

Celebrities

Victoria Michaels Leasfric Ghana Limited representative
Victoria Michaels International model locks down another high profile endorsement
Ebony's Death Shatta Wale slams Bullet over Ebony’s tribute concert
Olamide
Olamide Nigerian artiste launches new television station called VOTS
Diamond Appiah
Diamond Appiah Instagram pulls down actress' account