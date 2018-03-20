Rashida Black Beauty breaks silence on pregnancy

news

It has been reported that social media breakout star and Brong Ahafo-based teenager, Rashida Black beauty is expecting her first child

Rashida Black Beauty confirmed reports saying that she is indeed heavily pregnant.

READ MORE: I want to be bigger than Wizkid – Kuami Eugene

The 18year-old Rashida, who rose to stardom after her “Malafaka” breakup videos went viral on social media,disclosed that her boyfriend is the one responsible for her 7-month-old pregnancy.

Speaking in an interview with Bible scholar Avram Ben Moshe, Rashida explained that circumstances beyond her control led her into the situation she currently finds herself.

During the interaction, Rashida revealed that she is “broke” to the point that she does not even have a mobile phone.

“Regretful” Rashida appealed to Ghanaians to support her until she gives birth to her unborn child.

“I need a place I can lay my head until my delivery. Currently, I’m living with my parents so if I’m able to rent a single room until I give birth I’ll be happy. After giving birth my mum can take care of the child while I learn a trade in Accra,” she pleaded.

READ ALSO: Nollywood actress Lola Margaret deported from US over wire fraud

The Jigwe Viral Video Awards winner also apologised to her fans for disappointing them by getting pregnant at her prime saying, “I am sorry for disappointing them please forgive me,” she stated.