5 veteran musicians grab GHC5000 from Kennedy Agyapong

Maverick Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin-Central Kennedy Agyapong has honoured his promise to pay 5 renowned Ghanaian highlife musicians GH¢1000 each every month.

He honoured his promise at a short ceremony in Accra where he offered AB Crentsil, Nana Kwame Ampadu, Jewel Ackah, Obuoba JA Adofo and CK Mann GHC 1,000 each.

Mr Agyapong first made the promise to give the veteran musicians GHC 1000 each at the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Presidential Ball early this month.

According to him, the move is part of his package to the development of music. He explained that the 5 highlife musicians should not be allowed live in abject poverty considering their contributions to the industry.