Efia Odo shares sexy thirsty trap photo

It is safe to say we have not had enough of Efia Odo.

The budding Ghanaian actress is in the news again with a steaming photo stunt.

Efia Odo on Friday shared a photo of herself dressed all blue, her nipples showing from her transparent bra, her mini skirt revealing her thighs. "Time heals all," was all she wrote.

This is not the first time the controversial actress has gone nude. Last year, she shared a photo posed in relatively provocative manner on a weaved couch. The photo shows the sides of her butt and boobs as well as she wears a seductive face in it.