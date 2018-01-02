Kennedy Agyapong :  NPP MP to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife musicians

news

Maverick Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin-Central Kennedy Agyapong has promised to pay 5 renowned Ghanaian highlife musicians GH¢5000 each every month.

The renowned hiplife musicians said to receive such an amount each every month are, AB Crentsil, Nana Kwame Ampadu, Jewel Ackah, Obuoba JA Adofo and CK Mann.

He made this announcement at the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Presidential Ball on Friday night.

He said this action is part of his package to the development of music. He explained that the 5 highlife musicians should not be allowed live in abject poverty considering their contributions to the industry.

At the same time, the occasion was used to raise funds for the country’s renowned musicians who in their old age are unable to fend for themselves.