Home > News > Politics >

Kennedy Agyapong :  NPP MP to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife musicians


Kennedy Agyapong NPP MP to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife musicians

The renowned hiplife musicians said to receive the said amount are, AB Crentsil, Nana Kwame Ampadu, Jewel Ackah, Obuoba JA Adofo and CK Mann.

  • Published:
Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyepong. play

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyepong.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Maverick Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin-Central Kennedy Agyapong has promised to pay 5 renowned Ghanaian highlife musicians GH¢5000 each every month.

The renowned hiplife musicians said to receive such an amount each every month are, AB Crentsil, Nana Kwame Ampadu, Jewel Ackah, Obuoba JA Adofo and CK Mann.

READ ALSO: My only benefit as an MP is the ‘Honourable’ title - Kennedy Agyepong

He made this announcement at the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Presidential Ball on Friday night.

READ ALSO: Yvonne Nelson reveals name of her daughter

He said this action is part of his package to the development of music. He explained that the 5 highlife musicians should not be allowed live in abject poverty considering their contributions to the industry.

At the same time, the occasion was used to raise funds for the country’s renowned musicians who in their old age are unable to fend for themselves.

Kennedy Agyapong, who recently made a debut on photo-sharing social, Instagram, has been sharing closer insights into his private life.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Nana Akufo-Addo: President signs Special Prosecutor Act, 4 others Nana Akufo-Addo President signs Special Prosecutor Act, 4 others
Corruption Fight: Rawlings must criticise NPP gov't - Political Science lecturer Corruption Fight Rawlings must criticise NPP gov't - Political Science lecturer
New Year Resolutions: NPP gov’t to implement one district, one ambulance in 2018 New Year Resolutions NPP gov’t to implement one district, one ambulance in 2018
NPP Government: Ghanaians will benefit more from gov’t policies in 2018 – Boadu NPP Government Ghanaians will benefit more from gov’t policies in 2018 – Boadu
Corruption Fight: Tackle 'cash for dinner seats affair' - Rawlings to Akufo-Addo Corruption Fight Tackle 'cash for dinner seats affair' - Rawlings to Akufo-Addo
Nana Akufo-Addo: 2018 is my year of 'supersonic speed', President Akufo-Addo says Nana Akufo-Addo 2018 is my year of 'supersonic speed', President Akufo-Addo says

Recommended Videos

Goals: Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president
NPP Race: Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John
Video: Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemoration Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemoration



Top Articles

1 31 December Revolution In speech, Rawlings takes aim at Valerie Sawyerrbullet
2 Akufo-Addo Gov't Solidarise with my appointees who may be prosecuted -...bullet
3 Presidential staffer under criticism for mocking unemployed Ghanaiansbullet
4 Politics 'Answer your 170 economic questions' - Amissah-Arthur...bullet
5 Nana Akufo-Addo President signs Special Prosecutor Act, 4 othersbullet
6 Brotherly Love Mahama hangs out with Owusu Bempah, Obinimbullet
7 Kennedy Agyapong NPP MP to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
8 Nana Akufo-Addo 2018 is my year of 'supersonic speed',...bullet
9 Bond Issuance 'CHRAJ report vindicate us' -Minority MPs...bullet
10 Football and Politics 7 Ghanaian footballers who can...bullet

Top Videos

1 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new presidentbullet
2 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet
3 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigns as president of Zimbabwebullet
4 No Appointment I'm ready to sweep the Flagstaff House for a fee -...bullet
5 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of Ghana –...bullet
6 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists –...bullet
7 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet
8 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week...bullet
9 Video Appiah Stadium warns Mahama against his close...bullet
10 Watch Video NPP bigwigs danced at Cape Coast delegates...bullet

Politics

Video Your children will die - Owusu Bempah tells people behind NPP poster
Bribery Claims I have forgiven Ayariga - Osei Owusu
Liberia Election Run-off Mahama congratulates George Weah
Liberia Elections Nana Addo congratulates George Weah on Liberia election victory