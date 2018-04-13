Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

A Plus describes Moesha Boduong as childish, senseless


A Plus Former musician describes Moesha Boduong as childish, senseless

A Plus says Moesha went overboard with her 'shallow' submission describing her comments as 'senseless'.

  Published:
A Plus play

A Plus
Ghanaian musician Kwame A Plus has weighed in on the ongoing debate about Moesha Boduong 'sex for money' statement on CCNN.

Moesha Boduong appeared on "Sex and Love Around The World" show with Christiane Amanpour on Cable News Network (CNN) to discuss what influences some Ghanaian women to date married men to make ends meet.

Moesha contends that she funds her 'ostentatious' lifestyle through such activities since the acting jobs are not really paying.

Her statement caused outrage on social media, with many bashing her.

Speaking on the issue, A Plus says Moesha went overboard with her 'shallow' submission describing her statement as 'senseless'.

Moesha Boduong play

Moesha Boduong

READ MORE: Actress Lydia defends Moesha Bodoung

"The thing you talk di3 e be nonsense mohm. If nkwasiakeka be chieftaincy title like by now your name be; Obaahemaa )ka Nkwasias3m the 1st. Ei Nana Hemaa nie!!! Nana kasa!!!", he teased Moesha.

He consoled Moesha to keep calm and also jabbed Ghanaians for being hypocritical because some women sleep with men for financial benefits.

"Dear @moeshaboduong don't worry ok? All shall pass. It's annoying how even those who are asking for 70 Ghana mobile money from men to buy dross and pad right now are busy insulting you".

He further advised Moesha to learn how to use words such as 'most', 'some', majority; as well as make use of phrases like I think, in my opinion, I suspect etc.

A Plus also educated Moesha on the difference between support and depend.

"Secondly, support is totally different from depend. A man can support a hardworking lady he is chopping. There is nothing wrong with that especially when they are in a relationship.

But to say you depend solely on a man to make a living because the economy is bad and state categorically that all the hardworking women who have rented their own places and are making a living for themselves do same is below the belt", he wrote on his Instagram page.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

