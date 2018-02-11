Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Actor spits fire on Ghanaians over Ebony's death reaction


In a tweet, Dumelo said following Ebony's horrific demise, Ghanaians are now paying glowing tributes to her "acting as if we care."

Renowned actor John Dumelo has slammed the reaction of Ghanaians in the wake of Ebony's death, saying the nation is acting  hypocritically.

In a tweet that has generated 313 replies, 1.5 thousand retweets and 4.7 thousand likes as at press time, Dumelo said following Ebony's horrific demise, Ghanaians are now paying glowing tributes to her "acting as if we care."

He included himself in his unrestrained attacks on Ghanaians and suggested that if Ebony were to be alive and sought help from social media users to share her songs, Ghanaians would have declined.

"We(entertainment industry)are all a bunch of hypocrites including myself. If ebony reached out to us to just retweet her song or share her song on social media, we won’t even care. Infact we will insult her “add”. Now she’s dead and no more we acting as if we care. Let’s change!," he tweeted.

 

Ebony died in a fatal car crash last Thursday on her way to Accra after visiting her mother in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Two others, A military officer and her personal assistant, also died in the fatal crash.

