Zylofon CEO comes under public bashing over Ebony tweet

Zylofon Media boss Nana Appiah Mensah has come under intense public criticism after tweeting that Ebony had begged him to sign her onto his Zylofon Music record label.

He tweeted: "We had a fruitful meeting and reached an Agreement just last Tuesday. "Please help me pay him for my bail out. I want to be free". I hope you're free now & finds absolute peace in the bosom of the almighty God. Let's pay CRITICAL ATTENTION to our female artists".

But his tweet has generated public anger, with some questioning the rationale for the tweet while others felt it was insensitive to the memory of Ebony, who died in a car crash last Thursday with two of her friends.

"What's this man driving at? If it's about management issues, it has no play in her death. It's therefore a wrong time to be raising such issues. People are grieving no time for management politics...," a user by name @Hairicanematic said.

Another user, @ramseyaddison‏, replied to his tweet: "Not necessary now, you shouldn't have posted this."

"This is needless. You don't pretend to look good in someone's predicament," @CollinsGhartey blasted.

"So everyone posting sensible tribute about Ebony, this was how far you could express yourself? Wo maame abre3," another user reacted.

Meanwhile the Communications Director of Zylofon Media,Samuel A. Baah, has in a statement said his CEO's statement was "harmless."

According to the statement, the tweet was meant to say how "Appiah Mensah feels about the sudden death of our dear sister Ebony has sparked unexpected controversies on social media."