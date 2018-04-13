Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Afia Schwarzenegger 'bites' Moesha Bodoung again


Afia Schwarzenegger "Sleeping around is not God's blessing" - TV host 'bites' Moesha Bodoung again

  • Published:
Afia Schwarzenegger play

Afia Schwarzenegger
TV host Afia Schwarzenegger seems to have a lot of issues with actress Moesha Bodoung if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by.

Shortly after Moesha Bodoung's interview with Christine Amanpour on "Sex and Love Around The World" on Cable News Network (CNN) 'blew up' on social media, Afia Schwarzenegger was quick to weigh in on the controversy.

She slammed the host and Moesha in an Instagram post over the interview and claimed that she is "working very hard, giving our family the best, building homes for orphans, putting some street kids back to school and farming to feed orphans without sleeping with people's husband."

Moesha Boduong play

Moesha Boduong

 

READ MORE: Edem, Sammy Forson, Donzy condemn Moesha Boduong

In another Instagram post, Afia has shaded Moesha saying "sleeping around is not God's blessing and whatever you get from it is NOT from God".

She shared a screenshot of Moesha's post on her feature on CNN prior to the showing of the new episode with the caption: "I can imagine God's face when he read this post Ps: Sleeping around is not God's blessing and whatever u get from it is NOT from God....stop confusing yourself. Nite!!!"

