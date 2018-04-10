Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Disability federation to drag Shatta Wale to court if...


GFD Disability federation to drag Shatta Wale to court if...

The GFD has threatened to file a lawsuit against Dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

  Published:
Stonebwoy,Nana Appiah Mensah and Shatta Wale play Stonebwoy,Nana Appiah Mensah and Shatta Wale
The Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD) has threatened to file a lawsuit against Dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

Their move comes after the "Ayoo" hitmaker took to Facebook a few weeks ago to make mockery of Stonebwoy’s ‘disability’.

The president of the federation, Yaw Ofori-Debrah told Adom FM on Saturday, April 7, that Shatta Wale should render an unqualified apology to disabled persons otherwise they would take legal action against him.

He stated: "We see it as an insult on all of us and as such, we are going to use article 191 of the Disability Act to file a case against him."

play Yaw Ofori-Debrah

READ MORE: Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to one-on-one battle

Their first step to this action, Yaw Ofori stated, that it would be by writing a letter of caution to Shatta Wale to apologise to them.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, who are under the same umbrella, Zylofon Music, have bee at loggerhead of late, jabbing each other through their music and name calling on social media.

Shatta Wale, on one of his post, responding to a video that in which Stonebwoy had said he was lyrically better than Shatta Wale, described him a ‘cripple.’

“See villager with pride..one leg cripple who doesn’t pity himself..so Ghana you call this humble and respect ..apakye nyansani ..ur sheda like my new watchman waiting on his first nite to collaborate with my area mosquitoes.. You don’t understand entertainment go into your begging business…the most foolish and senseless cripple ever…humble my foot. Fucker dat !!” he had posted.

Stonebwoy and his team play

Stonebwoy and his team

READ MORE: ‘I’ve been receiving threat messages’ – Shatta Wale reveals

He also did a song titled "No Mercy for the Cripple" to ridicule Stonebwoy.

When people asked him to apologise, he said he would not do that because Stonebwoy had also mocked at his ‘big’ mouth on Snapchat.

“If boy post for snap say my mouth big weh I say Ibe cripple what’s wrong with that.. Omyshitvoice, look for your facts well before taking those ur foolish and comic poor shirt videos …nkwasiasem kwaa woe Ghana.”

Stonebwoy, some years ago, had an accident which rendered him lame. Even after a successful surgery in Germany last two years, the ‘My Name’ singer still limps.

