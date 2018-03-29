Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to one-on-one battle

news

The rivalry between Ghanaian dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy appears to be heating up with each passing day, following an open challenge from the former.

In a Facebook live video, Shatta Wale challenged Stonebwoy to a one-on-one musical battle to determine who the best musician is.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie: Ghanaian rapper challenges Davido to a jollof rice cooking competition

Both dancehall musicians have dominated the genre in recent years, with fans locked in serious debate over who actually is the better artiste.

Also, their rivalry has led to tensions between their camps, with Stonebwoy previously suggesting he would not have signed unto Zylofon Media had he been told the record label would later sign his rival as well.

In a recent interview, the Bhim Nation leader again called out Shatta Wale, insisting he would “murder” the “ayoo” hit maker if there was ever a musical challenge between the two.

“Shatta Wale can never murder me. He is never lyrically good like me and he knows it. Shatta Wale is never musically good like I am, he is never lyrically better than I am. I murdered him in 2010 at Labadi (beach)…lyrically, I’m the baddest in Africa,” Stonebwoy said.

However, in a sharp riposte, Shatta Wale has also challenged Stonebwoy to a one-on-one battle.

READ ALSO: Shatta Movement: ‘I’ve been receiving threat messages’ – Shatta Wale reveals

According to him, Stonebwoy is nowhere near him when it comes to freestyle, and called for a musical challenge to be set up.

“Let’s host a show. One-on-one Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy concert…let us just show the world who is who because freestyle you no go fit me one time (sic) because you people you write but I am a free style artiste, everybody knows,” Shatta Wale said.

It remains unknown if both artistes will agree to have the challenge in the near future.