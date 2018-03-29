Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to one-on-one battle


Shatta Vs Bhim Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to one-on-one battle

In a Facebook live video, Shatta Wale challenged Stonebwoy to a one-on-one musical battle to determine who the best musician is.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The rivalry between Ghanaian dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy appears to be heating up with each passing day, following an open challenge from the former.

In a Facebook live video, Shatta Wale challenged Stonebwoy to a one-on-one musical battle to determine who the best musician is.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie: Ghanaian rapper challenges Davido to a jollof rice cooking competition

Both dancehall musicians have dominated the genre in recent years, with fans locked in serious debate over who actually is the better artiste.

Stonebwoy play

Stonebwoy

 

Also, their rivalry has led to tensions between their camps, with Stonebwoy previously suggesting he would not have signed unto Zylofon Media had he been told the record label would later sign his rival as well.

In a recent interview, the Bhim Nation leader again called out Shatta Wale, insisting he would “murder” the “ayoo” hit maker if there was ever a musical challenge between the two.

“Shatta Wale can never murder me. He is never lyrically good like me and he knows it. Shatta Wale is never musically good like I am, he is never lyrically better than I am. I murdered him in 2010 at Labadi (beach)…lyrically, I’m the baddest in Africa,” Stonebwoy said.

However, in a sharp riposte, Shatta Wale has also challenged Stonebwoy to a one-on-one battle.

Shatta Wale play

Shatta Wale

 

READ ALSO: Shatta Movement: ‘I’ve been receiving threat messages’ – Shatta Wale reveals

According to him, Stonebwoy is nowhere near him when it comes to freestyle, and called for a musical challenge to be set up.

“Let’s host a show. One-on-one Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy concert…let us just show the world who is who because freestyle you no go fit me one time (sic) because you people you write but I am a free style artiste, everybody knows,” Shatta Wale said.

It remains unknown if both artistes will agree to have the challenge in the near future.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Victoria Lebenee: Has actress found a new lover? Victoria Lebenee Has actress found a new lover?
Sarkodie: Ghanaian rapper challenges Davido to a jollof rice cooking competition Sarkodie Ghanaian rapper challenges Davido to a jollof rice cooking competition
Stonebwoy: Prophet warns Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy Prophet warns Dancehall artiste
Photos: Banky W shows off new mansion on birthday Photos Banky W shows off new mansion on birthday
Banky.W: Adesua Etomi celebrates husband Banky.W Adesua Etomi celebrates husband
Big Sean: Jay Z attends singer's arcade themed birthday party with wife, Beyonce (Photos) Big Sean Jay Z attends singer's arcade themed birthday party with wife, Beyonce (Photos)

Recommended Videos

Lydia Forson Writes: Why Can't We Criticise NPP As Vehemently As We Did to The NDC? Lydia Forson Writes Why Can't We Criticise NPP As Vehemently As We Did to The NDC?
Bukom Banku: The Way Stars Are Dying In Accidents, I Fear Because I Am A Star Bukom Banku The Way Stars Are Dying In Accidents, I Fear Because I Am A Star
Ebony's Funeral: Sonnie Badu Is Also My Spiritual Son - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh Ebony's Funeral Sonnie Badu Is Also My Spiritual Son - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh



Top Articles

1 Ebony's Death Top 9 donors and how much they donated at Ebony’s funeralbullet
2 Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeralbullet
3 Photos Ebony Reigns' funeral underway; see first photosbullet
4 Sarkodie Ghanaian rapper challenges Davido to a jollof rice...bullet
5 Diamond Pub & Grill Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?bullet
6 Shatta Movement ‘I’ve been receiving threat messages’ – Shatta...bullet
7 Stonebwoy Prophet warns Dancehall artistebullet
8 Love Birds Ebony's mother hints at reuniting with husbandbullet
9 RIP Ebony Funeral: I’ve spent more than anybody –...bullet
10 Kumawood Lilwin sabotaging my acting career – Kwaku Manubullet

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
3 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
4 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
5 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
6 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
8 Countryman Songobullet
9 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In...bullet
10 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting...bullet

Celebrities

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste turns pastor in his latest video
Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwazenegger I slapped someone in Dubai over Ebony - TV host personality
Kofi Adjorlolo
Kofi Adjorlolo Has actor found a new lover?
Bibi Bright
Bibi Bright Ghanaian actress welcomes second child