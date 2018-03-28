Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Sarkodie challenges Davido to a jollof rice cooking


Sarkodie Ghanaian rapper challenges Davido to a jollof rice cooking competition

Sarkodie has challenged Nigerian Afrobeats artiste Davido to a Jollof rice cooking competition.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has challenged Nigerian singer, Davido to a cooking contest, where both will prepare jollof rice.

It all started when South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest put up a poll on his Twitter page. He wanted to know what country, between Ghana and Nigeria has the best jollof rice.

play

 

He wrote on his page, alongside a poll. “Don’t know if I love Ghanaian or Nigerian Jollof rice more…. What’s your Preference?”

play

READ MORE: Banky W shows off new mansion on birthday

The poll as at the time of this report, has 15,036 votes, with 53% of the votes in Favour of Nigerians .Always quick to defend his country’s honour, Davido responded immediately “Looooool na we get the sauce oo.”

play

 

Cassper then admitted that he had the best jollof in his life in Davido’s house “Hahaha... Had some lit Jollof at Davido ‘s house actually. Called him the next day like WHA???. @iam_Davido.”

play

READ ALSO: Adesua Etomi celebrates husband Banky W

However, Sarkodie refused to back down “Forget bro … you had no choice … You need options … hit me up I can even make you the best Jollof cook Via voice note.”

play

It just so nice to see our artiste chit chatting on social media without any fight but rather having funny.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Victoria Lebenee: Has actress found a new lover? Victoria Lebenee Has actress found a new lover?
Stonebwoy: Prophet warns Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy Prophet warns Dancehall artiste
Photos: Banky W shows off new mansion on birthday Photos Banky W shows off new mansion on birthday
Banky.W: Adesua Etomi celebrates husband Banky.W Adesua Etomi celebrates husband
Big Sean: Jay Z attends singer's arcade themed birthday party with wife, Beyonce (Photos) Big Sean Jay Z attends singer's arcade themed birthday party with wife, Beyonce (Photos)
Shatta Movement: ‘I’ve been receiving threat messages’ – Shatta Wale reveals Shatta Movement ‘I’ve been receiving threat messages’ – Shatta Wale reveals

Recommended Videos

Lydia Forson Writes: Why Can't We Criticise NPP As Vehemently As We Did to The NDC? Lydia Forson Writes Why Can't We Criticise NPP As Vehemently As We Did to The NDC?
Bukom Banku: The Way Stars Are Dying In Accidents, I Fear Because I Am A Star Bukom Banku The Way Stars Are Dying In Accidents, I Fear Because I Am A Star
Ebony's Funeral: Sonnie Badu Is Also My Spiritual Son - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh Ebony's Funeral Sonnie Badu Is Also My Spiritual Son - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh



Top Articles

1 Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeralbullet
2 Photos Ebony Reigns' funeral underway; see first photosbullet
3 Ebony's Death Top 9 donors and how much they donated at Ebony’s funeralbullet
4 Diamond Pub & Grill Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?bullet
5 Shatta Movement ‘I’ve been receiving threat messages’ – Shatta...bullet
6 Love Birds Ebony's mother hints at reuniting with husbandbullet
7 Kumawood Lilwin sabotaging my acting career – Kwaku Manubullet
8 RIP Ebony Funeral: I’ve spent more than anybody – Lawrence...bullet
9 Bibi Bright Ghanaian actress welcomes second childbullet
10 Kofi Adjorlolo Has actor found a new lover?bullet

Related Articles

Stonebwoy Prophet warns Dancehall artiste
Photos Banky W shows off new mansion on birthday
Shatta Movement ‘I’ve been receiving threat messages’ – Shatta Wale reveals
Ebony's Death Top 9 donors and how much they donated at Ebony’s funeral
Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste turns pastor in his latest video
Banky.W Adesua Etomi celebrates husband
Afia Schwazenegger I slapped someone in Dubai over Ebony - TV host personality
Love Birds Ebony's mother hints at reuniting with husband

Top Videos

1 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
2 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
3 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
4 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
5 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
6 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
8 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in...bullet
9 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In...bullet
10 Zylofone mediabullet

Celebrities

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste turns pastor in his latest video
Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwazenegger I slapped someone in Dubai over Ebony - TV host personality
E.L apologises over careless driving
E.L Rapper apologises over careless driving
Multi-Talented Stonebwoy to feature in upcoming movie titled “My Name is Ramadan”