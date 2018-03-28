Sarkodie challenges Davido to a jollof rice cooking

Sarkodie has challenged Nigerian Afrobeats artiste Davido to a Jollof rice cooking competition.
It all started when South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest put up a poll on his Twitter page. He wanted to know what country, between Ghana and Nigeria has the best jollof rice.
He wrote on his page, alongside a poll. “Don’t know if I love Ghanaian or Nigerian Jollof rice more…. What’s your Preference?”
Cassper then admitted that he had the best jollof in his life in Davido’s house “Hahaha... Had some lit Jollof at Davido ‘s house actually. Called him the next day like WHA???. @iam_Davido.”
However, Sarkodie refused to back down “Forget bro … you had no choice … You need options … hit me up I can even make you the best Jollof cook Via voice note.”
It just so nice to see our artiste chit chatting on social media without any fight but rather having funny.