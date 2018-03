news

Popular Nigerian singer and actor, Banky W, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, is now a proud owner of a Lekki Mansion.

The singer who married Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi back in November 2017, is currently moving out of his Lekki Phase 1 apartment into a bigger duplex with his own private swimming pool that has his initials at the bottom.

Finishing touches and some minor jobs are currently being done on the property. Congrats to Mr BankyW!