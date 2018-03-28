Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Top 9 donors and how much they donated at Ebony’s funeral


Ebony's Death Top 9 donors and how much they donated at Ebony’s funeral

The late dancehall singer was given a befitting funeral with friends, family, loved ones and colleague musicians all gracing the occasion.

The mortal remains of the late Ebony Reigns were finally laid to rest last Saturday following a short funeral ceremony at the forecourt of the State House.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwazenegger: I slapped someone in Dubai over Ebony - TV host personality

As the aforementioned persons bid farewell to the late singer, so did it come with huge donations.

Founder and leader of UK-based World Miracle Outreach Church, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh claimed that he paid for her mortuary bills and also bought the casket which was used to bury Ebony.

However, there were a lot more other who also donated in cash to support the family of the “kupe” hit maker.

Here is a list of some of the top donors and how much exactly they donated to Ebony’s family:

READ ALSO: Love Birds: Ebony's mother hints at reuniting with husband

  1.  Kasapreko Ghana limited – 90,000.00 Ghc
  2. Zylofon Media – Ghc 50,000.00
  3. Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, President of the Republic – 50,000.00 Ghc
  4. Tourism Ministry – Ghc20,000.00
  5. Ibrahim Mahama, CEO of Engineers And Planners Ghc20,000.oo
  6. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng a.k.a. Alan Cash Ghc – 10,000.00
  7. Ex-President John Dramani Mahama- Ghc10,000.00
  8. MUSIGA – 3,000.00
  9. 3Music Network – 10, 000.00
