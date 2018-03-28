Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

'I've been receiving threat messages' – Shatta Wale reveals


'I've been receiving threat messages' – Shatta Wale reveals

Dancehall sensation Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has disclosed that he has been receiving threats in the form of text messages.

The Zylofon Media signee said some unknown persons have been texting and calling him to threaten his life.

In a Facebook live video, Shatta Wale admitted the world is a crazy place, but said he is not bothered by threats from his detractors and haters.

According to him, he has seen far worse than such petty threats and will not allow such things to derail his prospering music career.

“The world is a crazy world, when you are not crazy you can’t live in this world. Nobody can threaten me. Those people threatening me, sending me text messages; let me tell you that none of that can work on me because I have seen worst,” Shatta Wale disclosed.

The “taking over” hit maker added that he is protected by God and cannot be harmed by any mortal being.

According to him, his type of music is geared towards advising his fans, whiles also claiming that he songs usually preach the word of God.

“If you don’t know who God is, all I want to say is that give what belongs to Cesar to Cesar and give what belongs to God to God. Let’s face facts in the world. In my life nobody can threaten me because I owe nobody. The only person I owe in this world because I owe him my life,” the dancehall singer said.

“Today Shatta Wale, tomorrow that, you are all my dogs. I came to this world to preach the word of God through my music. Do you know how many times I sing trying to advise people about things?”

Shatta Wale has been one of the most consistent Ghanaian musicians in recent years, having released numerous hit tracks.

The dancehall singer recently won three awards at the maiden edition of the 3Music Awards, including the Best Male Act category.

