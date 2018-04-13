Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Eazzy blasts Moesha; says she has disrespected independent women


Backlash Eazzy blasts Moesha; says she has disrespected independent women

Eazzy is the latest to add her voice to the backlash that has gone the way of Moesha following her utterances.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hiplife artiste Mildred Naa Ashong, popularly known as Eazzy, has laid into Moesha Budoung for saying Ghanaian women depend on married men for survival.

Moesha has become an object of public scrutiny after stating on CNN that Ghanaian ladies sleep with married men to make sure their needs are met.

READ ALSO: Moesha Boduong: ‘Let the saints cast the stones’ – Moesha unconcerned by criticisms

Speaking on CNN’s “Sex and Love Around the World”, the actress said the tough economic conditions in Ghana means most ladies date married men for support.

She said: “In Ghana, our economy is such in a way that you just need someone to take care of you and a single person you can’t make enough money as a woman here, because even when you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working; where will I get money to pay for an apartment for two years?”

Her comments caused outrage among many Ghanaians, with certain quarters taking her on both on social media and on the airwaves.

Eazzy is the latest to add her voice to the backlash that has gone the way of Moesha following her utterances.

 

In a series of tweets, the singer accused Moesha of disrespecting independent Ghanaian ladies who strive to make a living.

According to her, it is shameful to use the economy as an excuse to sleep with married men.

 

READ ALSO: Video: Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt

Eazzy wrote: "What the hell did I just watch! I’m burying my face in shame. No, we don’t have an economy that makes it okay to sleep with men because they will pay your rent n take care of your financial needs! We have an economy where our mothers worked extremely hard to train us with ...”

She followed it up with another tweet, saying: “Such an insult to all hardworking girls and independent women. You sit with #ChristianeAmanpour and talk like this? Knowing your message is to the world ? And you blame on Ghana Economy? You Sell Ghanaian women this shallow and materialistic? Smh.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Moesha Boduong: ‘Let the saints cast the stones’ – Moesha unconcerned by criticisms Moesha Boduong ‘Let the saints cast the stones’ – Moesha unconcerned by criticisms
The Kardashians: Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl The Kardashians Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl
Video: Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt Video Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt
Mr Eazi: Nigerian singer and follower draw battle line on Twitter Mr Eazi Nigerian singer and follower draw battle line on Twitter
Murder Case: Husband of late Nigerian singer Alizee to be charged for murder Murder Case Husband of late Nigerian singer Alizee to be charged for murder
Papa Nii Papafio: Veteran actor not interested in Gloria Sarfo’s donation Papa Nii Papafio Veteran actor not interested in Gloria Sarfo’s donation

Recommended Videos

Watch: Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt
Local News: Organization to drag Shatta Wale to court for insulting Stonebwoy Local News Organization to drag Shatta Wale to court for insulting Stonebwoy
Celebrities: Economic needs makes me date married men – Moesha Boduong Celebrities Economic needs makes me date married men – Moesha Boduong



Top Articles

1 Video Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
2 Shocker I pay my rent by sleeping with married men - Moesha Buodongbullet
3 VIP/VVIP@20 Experience VVIP to build hospitals for Zongo communitiesbullet
4 CNN Interview Ghanaian politician, Victoria Hamah writes about...bullet
5 Ghanaians Actress 18 things you should know about Moesha Boduongbullet
6 Lil Win "GTP didn't support Ebony when she was alive" - actor...bullet
7 Van Vicker Actor breaks the Internet with gorgeous family...bullet
8 Moesha's CNN Interview Delay bashes Ghanaians for being...bullet
9 CNN interview Edem, Sammy Forson, Donzy condemn Moesha...bullet
10 Moesha Boduong Christine Amanpour had the best advice...bullet

Top Videos

1 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkorbullet
2 The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife...bullet
3 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
4 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
5 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO)bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
8 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
9 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
10 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet

Celebrities

Maame Serwaa in a group picture with the team from BBC
Maame Serwaa BBC interview actress
Efia Odo
Shocking Not all of us depend on men for financial stability - Efia Odo
Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger "Dating someone's husband is not a career" - TV host on Moesha
Moesha
Moesha Buodong Social media users react to Moesha’s claim that she sleeps with married men to pay her rent