Eazzy blasts Moesha; says she has disrespected independent women

Hiplife artiste Mildred Naa Ashong, popularly known as Eazzy, has laid into Moesha Budoung for saying Ghanaian women depend on married men for survival.

Moesha has become an object of public scrutiny after stating on CNN that Ghanaian ladies sleep with married men to make sure their needs are met.

Speaking on CNN’s “Sex and Love Around the World”, the actress said the tough economic conditions in Ghana means most ladies date married men for support.

She said: “In Ghana, our economy is such in a way that you just need someone to take care of you and a single person you can’t make enough money as a woman here, because even when you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working; where will I get money to pay for an apartment for two years?”

Her comments caused outrage among many Ghanaians, with certain quarters taking her on both on social media and on the airwaves.

Eazzy is the latest to add her voice to the backlash that has gone the way of Moesha following her utterances.

In a series of tweets, the singer accused Moesha of disrespecting independent Ghanaian ladies who strive to make a living.

According to her, it is shameful to use the economy as an excuse to sleep with married men.

Eazzy wrote: "What the hell did I just watch! I’m burying my face in shame. No, we don’t have an economy that makes it okay to sleep with men because they will pay your rent n take care of your financial needs! We have an economy where our mothers worked extremely hard to train us with ...”

She followed it up with another tweet, saying: “Such an insult to all hardworking girls and independent women. You sit with #ChristianeAmanpour and talk like this? Knowing your message is to the world ? And you blame on Ghana Economy? You Sell Ghanaian women this shallow and materialistic? Smh.”