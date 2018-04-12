Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

WATCH: Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt


Video WATCH: Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt

The actress stirred controversy early today on social media after comments granted made in an interview she granted by CNN’s Christina Amanpour.

Counsellor Lutterodt play

Counsellor Lutterodt
Counsellor Lutterodt has waded into the ongoing heckling of actress and socialite, Moesha Bodoung.

The actress stirred controversy early today on social media after comments granted made in an interview she granted by CNN’s Christina Amanpour.

According to her: “In Ghana, our economy is such in a way that you just need someone to take care of you and a single person you can’t make enough money as a woman here, because even when you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working; where will I get money to pay for an apartment for two years?” she added.

This statement, however didn’t go down well with the majority of Ghanaians, most stating that the actress has undermined the efforts of other hardworking Ghanaian women.

Moesha Boduong play Moesha Bodoung

 

READ MORE: Edem, Sammy Forson, Donzy condemn Moesha Boduong

However, reacting to Moesha’s comment, self-styled Counsellor George Lutterodt who spoke passionately to host Nikki Samonas on TV Africa’s Breakfast Live said that Moesha’s comment is an affront to Ghanaians, adding that her it is disgracing to women.

”Unfortunately, the comments tell you the level at which parenting has gone into zoo keeping and poultry farming. This is one of the big disgrace we can ever meet in our society from a public “finger” like Moesha Bodoung. I watched the video and I felt sad for her. This is the second statement from Moesha Bodoung on the fact that one can sleep with someone’s husband and it’s normal. The last time, she made a comment I was disappointed, but let me tell you …..If you have not gotten there, don’t go, because most of the rich men sleep with the influential girls in Ghana."

Moesha was speaking on CNN’s programme, "Sex & Love Around the World" which airs on Saturdays.

