‘Let the saints cast the stones’ – Moesha unconcerned by criticisms

Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong is unfazed by the criticisms that have come her way following her recent interview with CNN.

Moesha has become an object of public scrutiny after stating on CNN that Ghanaian ladies sleep with married men to make sure their needs are met.

Speaking on CNN’s ‘Sex and Love Around the World”, the actress said the tough economic conditions in Ghana means most ladies date married men for support.

She said: “In Ghana, our economy is such in a way that you just need someone to take care of you and a single person you can’t make enough money as a woman here, because even when you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working; where will I get money to pay for an apartment for two years?”

Her comments caused outrage among many Ghanaians, with certain quarters taking her on both on social media and on the airwaves.

Others have also accused her of undermining the efforts of women who strive to make a living by working.

However, Moesha has shrugged off such criticism, insisting it will rather inspire her to “build” on her life.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the actress called on her critics who believe their saints to be the first to ‘throw stones” at her.

She wrote: "Allow the Saints to Throw Stones At You ... gather them and Use it to Build Your house .. Good morning.”

Moesha may be trending following that interview on CNN, but appears the actress is unfazed by what people say if her latest Facebook post is anything to go by.