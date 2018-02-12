Ebony Reigns lied to her management to visit her mum

news

More issues about the death of Afro-Dancehall songstress Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng ‘Ebony Reigns’ are popping up.

The latest development is that she lied to her management about the visit she paid to her mother in Sunyani.

Her management, Ruff Town Records/Midas Touch Inc., have made more revelations about how Ebony Reigns' refused to give them information about her whereabouts on the fateful day.

According to DJ Shiwaawa, the record label's official DJ, Ebony Reigns told her management on the day of her visit to her mother that she was going to the Northern Region.

Shiwaawa said the management had no idea about her visit to her mother until the fatal accident occurred.

Ebony Reigns died in a gruesome road accident that occurred late Thursday evening on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

The 20-year-old singer and three other persons were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi when a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.

The driver of the vehicle escaped death, however, two other occupants – a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and Ebony's P.A, Franky, died later at the Bechem Government Hospital after they were rushed there.