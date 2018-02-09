Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Efia Odo says she's been awakened by Ebony's death


Efia Odo says she's been awakened by Ebony's death

  • Published:
Efia Odo and Ebony take a photo

Efia Odo and Ebony take a photo
Budding Ghanaian actress Efia Odo has paid tribute to her close friend and Dancehall artiste Ebony Reign.

In an Instagram post, Efia Odo said she cannot believe that her friend she spoke to not too long ago is dead.

“Ebony my love I just can’t believe this. We spoke not too long ago. Death doesn’t care about who you are how rich or poor you are it doesn’t care how beautiful tall or short you when it comes it comes like the wind and when you’re gone you’re gone with the wind. You can be here today and gone tomorrow.”

Budding Ghanaian actress Efia Odo play

Budding Ghanaian actress Efia Odo

 

Efia Odo then entreated the general public to learn from the sudden death of the 90’s bad girl, Ebony Reign.

“We must learn from all of this my friends and family l. This death of my friend has given me a rude awakening. Ebony I cannot say much but I love you and may your soul Rest in Peace my beautiful angel.”

 

The popular Dancehall artiste died in a car crash at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region, when she was returning from Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian artiste died in an accident which occurred at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region around 11PM. She was returning from Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Ebony was travelling with three other people, and two of them have also been confirmed dead.

The two include a young lady who had returned from the USA and her personal security who is a soldier.

The driver of the Jeep survived the crash, but is currently unconscious and receiving treatment, according to police.

No fatalities have been recorded from the VIP bus, but its conductor sustained some injuries.

