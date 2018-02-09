Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I have lost my queen – Ebony's mother


Ebony’s Death I have lost my queen – Ebony’s mother

The mother of Ghanaian Dancehall sensation, Ebony Reigns said her daughter did not even finish the jollof rice she prepared for her before she left.

Ebony Reigns play

Ebony Reigns
The mother of Ghanaian Dancehall sensation, Ebony Reigns is heartbroken after the demise of her daughter in a car accident.

Beatrice Oppong after hearing the news has been traumatized after bidding her daughter farewell on her journey back to Accra.

Ebony was returning from the Brong Ahafo region after she visited her mother who had returned to Ghana from the UK.

“I just returned from the UK so I gave her all the things I bought for her only to hear that she is dead,” the heartbroken mother of Ebony told Accra-based Adom FM.

“I told my daughter to spend the night with me but she was so much in a hurry to return to Accra so she did not even finish the jollof rice I cooked for her. Oh! I have lost my queen” she added.

Popular dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns died in a gruesome road accident that occurred late Thursday (February 8, 2018) evening on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

 

The 20-year-old died in the car crash at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region, when she was returning from Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region. The Jeep crashed into a VIP bus on Thursday evening, according to police.

Ebony was travelling with three other people, and two of them have also been confirmed dead.

The two include a young lady who had returned from the USA and her personal security who is a soldier.

The driver of the Jeep survived the crash, but is currently unconscious and receiving treatment, according to police.

No fatalities have been recorded from the VIP bus, but its conductor sustained some injuries.

The mother of Ebony bid her daughter farewell and prayed for God to have mercy on her soul.

