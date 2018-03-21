Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Emmanuel Adebayor and Dillish Matthews confirm dating rumours


Emmanuel Adebayor Togolese footballer confirms dating rumours

Footballer Emmanuel Adebayor and Dillish Matthews appear to be fueling their love.

play
Togolese football star, Emmanuel Adebayor and Namibia Big Brother Africa winner, Dillish Matthews appear to be fueling their love on Instagram.

Last month, he showered her with 300 roses which she shared on her Instagram page.

play Emmanuel Adebayor

Both left love emojis on each other’s Instagram pages earlier this week. It’s safe to say their affair has gone beyond a summer fling.

play Dillish Mathew

The two are taking their romance public with emojis.

Dillish Mathews who is the winner of the 2013 Big Brother Africa and represented Namibia in the BBA contest making her the first Namibian housemate to win the continental reality TV show.

Following the reports that sprung up months ago that both of them were dating, Emmanuel Adebayor and Dillish Matthews appear to be fueling those speculations.

