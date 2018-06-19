news

Highlife singer Fancy Gadam has won the hearts of music lovers with his banger "Total Cheat" and seems to be moving to higher heights in the Music Industry.

But in an interview with SVTV Africa, Abubakar Ahmed popularly known as Blakk Rasta, says Fancy Gadam will forever remain a village/local champion if he fails to merge the culture of the Northern side of Ghana with his music.

According to the Reggae artist, Fancy Gadam needs to learn more about music.

Blakk Rasta, who doubles as singer and radio presenter, says Fancy Gadam is doing well and he loves him but the kind of songs he produces won’t take him anywhere.

He added that he’s not hating on the young artiste but he’s only giving him the best advice that will help him go far in his chosen profession.

“The North has a lot of good music that Fancy Gadam can ride on to pick ideas from. Namely, Takai, Damba, Gonja, etc. So, Fancy Gadam has to infuse the various cultural elements in the North into his music. But what he’s currently doing won’t take him anywhere. He will only make all the noise in Ghana but he won’t go anywhere!”, Blakk Rasta stated.