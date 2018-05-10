news

The former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Constituency, Fritz Baffour has said his kind of comedy is no more.

Former Information Minister made it known that the contemporary stand-up comedy looks different from the old ones.

In an interview with Kasapa FM, Baffour who was a stand-up comedian and actor said:

“My kind of comedy has faded and I can’t do the new kind of comedy.

"Maybe I can act in a sitcom but to do a stand-up comedy, I can’t do it," he added.

READ MORE: Homosexuals need to be shown love – Ohemaa Mercy

Ghana as a country used to have a stand up comedy from the early days of Keysoap Concert Party held at the Nation Theatre.

Asked about rumours saying he took up comedy because he was jobless after he had returned from Britain, Fritz Baffour debunked rumours.

Current comedians like DKB, Jacinta, Foster Romanus, David Aglah, OB, and others are pushing the comedy industry to higher heights.