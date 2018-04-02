Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Jacinta, Lekzy Decomic, others thrill at April Fools Comedy Night


Comedy Jacinta, Lekzy Decomic, others thrill at April Fools Comedy and Poetry Night

The April Fools Comedy and Poetry Night came off on Sunday April 1, 2018, at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.

The cream of Ghana’s comedy icons converged at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra on Sunday to thrill audience with some rib-cracking performances.

The event, dubbed the April Fools Comedy and Poetry Night, saw a sizable number of people troupe to the venue to enjoy themselves as part of the Easter celebrations.

The show opened with a wonderful piece of spoken word, which told a sarcastic story about the history of comedy in Ghana.

It set the tone for what became a night filled with rib-cracking comedy, as the audience could not get enough of the comedians billed to perform.

The likes of Lekzy Decomic, Milla, Lyrical, Rhyme, Sonny, Comedian Waris, Parrot Mouth, among others, took turns to produce fine performances that left the audience rolling with laughter throughout the night.

Ghana’s Queen of Comedy Heiress Jacinta hosted and coordinated the event, but still managed to find room to display her witty, funny side to the fans.

Also, there was a long list of poets who complimented the efforts of the comedians.

Timmy the poet and Jeffrey Nortey completely stole the show with some deft lines when delivering their poems to leave the audience clapping off their seats.

The April Fools Comedy and Poetry Night was also punctuated by musical performances to further thrill the audience.

The onlt disappointment was the inability of DKB and Foster Romanus to perform, with the former turning up late whiles the latter failed to show up.

Organised by Focus Afriq Media, the event is in its third successive year following its inception in 2016.

