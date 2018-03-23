news

Popular movie actress, Kafui Danku, launched her maiden book which covers her many years of painful experiences written to inspire and encourage others.

The title, ‘Silence Is Not golden’, the book outs the often-overlooked cry of many women and captures the enduring frustrations of some families. It also urges all women to resist all forms of abuses and let their voices be heard instead of keeping quiet with the notion that silence is golden.

The event which took place on March, 18th at the Trade Fair, Accra, was a star-studded one with lots of public figures around. There were lots of media personalities from radio, to TV, movie stars and many more.

Check out more photos