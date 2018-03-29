news

President Nana Akufo-Addo turns 74 today, and there are a lot of birthday wishes he has received from Ghanaians and the international community.

Celebrities including Kwame Aplus, Dblack and many others have wished the first gentleman of the land well.

One of Ghana's phenomenal entertainment moguls Dblack took to Instagram to celebrate the President.

READ MORE: Prophet warns Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy

Dblack posted a photo with the caption - "Happy Birthday to the most industrious president of our time. The keeper of our land. May God continue to keep you safe, grant you wisdom and strength to enable you to fulfil your dreams, goals and aspirations for the future of our motherland, Ghana. Happy Birthday @nakufoaddo"

READ ALSO: Has actress Victoria Lebenee found a new lover?

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the President of the Republic of Ghana , in office since January 2017. He previously served as Attorney General from 2001 to 2003 and as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2003 to 2007.