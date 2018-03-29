Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

How Ghanaian celebs wished President Akufo-Addo a happy birthday


Nana Akufo-Addo How Ghanaian celebs wished President Akufo-Addo a happy birthday

Celebrities wish for the President Akuffo Addo who is celebrating his birthday.

  • Published:
play
President Nana Akufo-Addo turns 74 today, and there are a lot of birthday wishes he has received from Ghanaians and the international community.

Celebrities including Kwame Aplus, Dblack and many others have wished the first gentleman of the land well.

One of Ghana's phenomenal entertainment moguls Dblack took to Instagram to celebrate the President.

Prez Nana Akufo Addo play Prez Nana Akufo Addo

Dblack posted a photo with the caption - "Happy Birthday to the most industrious president of our time. The keeper of our land. May God continue to keep you safe, grant you wisdom and strength to enable you to fulfil your dreams, goals and aspirations for the future of our motherland, Ghana. Happy Birthday @nakufoaddo"

Happy birthday Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana. Through your service as First Gentleman of our dear motherland Ghana from 7th January 2017, leader of the opposition now in Government, Member of Parliament for Akyem Abuakwa from 1996 to 2004, Member of Parliament for Akyem Abuakwa South from 2005 to 2009, Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2003 to 2007, Attorney-General from 2001 to 2003, and your illustrious career as Principal of your Chambers, Lawyer, Businessman, Mentor and Human Rights Activist, you have exhibited wisdom, dignity, compassion, consistency, leadership, class, patience, persistence and great love for our motherland Ghana. May God grant you a long and healthy life with wisdom, vision selflessness, providence, tact and even greater love for God and country. And may the nation you have been elected to lead find it in every heart to place the fear of God, wisdom, truth, verifiable fact, knowledge, love and honest work for the greater good of our motherland and the world around us above partisanship, ethnicity, malice, dishonesty and personal gain. God bless; nothing less. #Happybirthday @nakufoaddo #president #Ghana #love #respect #great #strong #peace #prosperity #hisroyalblackness #blessed #thankful

A post shared by His Royal Blackness (@hisroyalblacknesskkd) on

 

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the President of the Republic  of Ghana , in office since January 2017. He previously served as Attorney General from 2001 to 2003 and as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2003 to 2007.

