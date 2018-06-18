Pulse.com.gh logo
I had a revelation about Ras Kimono’s death - Blakk Rasta


  • Published:
play
Legendary Ghanaian Reggae artiste, Blakk Rasta says he dreamt about the death of celebrated colleague, Ras Kimono.

However, his prayers could not save Ras Kimono from death.

Ukeleke Onwubuya, better known as Ras Kimono, passed away in Lagos on Sunday, June 10, 2018, after battling short illness.

Days after his death, Blakk Rasta has now revealed that he dreamt of the death of Ras Kimono in November 2017.

"After the dream, I called Kimono and told him I had a very bad dream and he quickly asked me if he was going to die", Blakk Rasta told SVTV Africa in an exclusive interview.

Ras Kimono play Ras Kimono

 

According to Blakk Rasta, "Ras humbled himself when I told him about the dream and we prayed powerfully but that couldn't save him."

Blakk Rasta is a Ghanaian Reggae artiste and a radio presenter of Zylofon FM.

