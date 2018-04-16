Is Shatta Michy calling Shatta Wale a hypocrite?

news

Empress of the Shatta Movement Empire, Shatta Mitchy has described her “lover” as a hypocrite.

According to her, Shatta Wale always hurt her and when he does, he comes to sit on social media for public sympathy.

She indicated that Shatta Wale does not know her worth but was quick to add that the world knows she is a good woman.

Shatta Michy who made this revelation in a photo posted on Facebook said “The world is full of hypocrites. They hurt u and later come seek internet sympathy. The world knows what a good woman looks like. Unfortunately, & ungratefully, you don’t. Thanks for the bump on my head”.

Shatta Wale has since in a post condemned Shatta Michy indicating that she slapped him and holding a knife.

