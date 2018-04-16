Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Is Shatta Michy calling Shatta Wale a hypocrite?


Shatta Wale is alleged to have beaten his baby mama Shatta Michy which she took to her Facebook calling him hypocrites .

Empress of the Shatta Movement Empire, Shatta Mitchy has described her “lover” as a hypocrite.

According to her, Shatta Wale always hurt her and when he does, he comes to sit on social media for public sympathy.

She indicated that Shatta Wale does not know her worth but was quick to add that the world knows she is a good woman.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale allegedly beats Shatta Michy and leaves her with bruises

Charles Nii Armah popularly known in the showbiz circles as Shatta Wale is alleged to have beaten his baby mama Michelle Diamond also popularly known in the showbiz circles as Shatta Michy.

Shatta Michy who made this revelation in a photo posted on Facebook said “The world is full of hypocrites. They hurt u and later come seek internet sympathy. The world knows what a good woman looks like. Unfortunately, & ungratefully, you don’t. Thanks for the bump on my head”.

READ ALSO: Actor Tornado accuses Delay of sending him to several juju men

Shatta Wale has since in a post condemned Shatta Michy indicating that she slapped him and holding a knife.

The 'Ayoo hitmaker'  is alleged to have beaten his girlfriend Michelle Diamond also popularly known in the showbiz circles as Shatta Michy.

