Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju men

Popular Ghanaian actor Emil Gerald Wood known in showbiz as Nana Tornado has made some serious allegations against his former employer, Delay known privately as Deloris Frimpong Manso.

The actor who took his turn on the Celebrity Ride with Zionfelix told the host of the show that the TV presenter is ‘mad’ after he was quizzed on whether it was Delay who made him who he is now.

Well, that wasn’t the only insult that was poured out by the actor as he further claimed that the TV Presenter was dying out of frustration.

In his allegations, Tornado claimed Delay has been visiting various ‘juju’ men in a bid to bring him down but all have failed.

Asked how he concluded that Miss Frimpong-Manson has been to several secret places because of him, the peeved actor replied that many men of God have told him about it and people who say they met her in Koforidua in the Eastern Region for that purpose have given him a hint but he has intentionally kept mute over the issue.

He later warned her to stop consulting ‘mallams’ to destroy him (Tornado) else she will go mad.

When asked whether he regrets choosing Delay over Afia Schwarzenegger years back when the latter said goodbye to the TV series, Nana Tornado revealed that he really feels sad, repentant, disappointed over his decision to stay away from Afia Schwarzenegger.

This he said occurred due to Delay’s selfishness to keep him all to herself and hence asked him to choose between her (Delay) and Afia.