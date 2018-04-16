Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju men

Angry Afia Schwarzenegger actor Tornado makes damning allegations Delay will go mad Very soon, She’s taken me to several Juju men
The actor who took his turn on the Celebrity Ride with Zionfelix told the host of the show that the TV presenter is ‘mad’ after he was quizzed on whether it was Delay who made him who he is now.
Well, that wasn’t the only insult that was poured out by the actor as he further claimed that the TV Presenter was dying out of frustration.
In his allegations, Tornado claimed Delay has been visiting various ‘juju’ men in a bid to bring him down but all have failed.
He later warned her to stop consulting ‘mallams’ to destroy him (Tornado) else she will go mad.
When asked whether he regrets choosing Delay over Afia Schwarzenegger years back when the latter said goodbye to the TV series, Nana Tornado revealed that he really feels sad, repentant, disappointed over his decision to stay away from Afia Schwarzenegger.
This he said occurred due to Delay’s selfishness to keep him all to herself and hence asked him to choose between her (Delay) and Afia.