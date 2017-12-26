Issues :  Benedicta Gafah responds to Diamond Appiah over claims she can’t conceive

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Benedicta Gafah responds to Diamond Appiah over claims she can't conceive


Diamond alleged that Benedicta had undergone a procedure to remove the excess fat from her tummy and that the complications after the procedure was that her womb may have been affected hence her inability to conceive.

play Diamond Appiah, left, Benedicta Gafah, right.
Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has given an epic reply to Diamond Appiah after Diamond alleged that the actress may not be able to have a baby.

However after the story went viral on social media the actress decided to share a video of herself dancing and looked visibly unperturbed by all the rumours.

In the video the actress expresses her love for all although she has received negative comments from people.

