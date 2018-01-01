Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Issues :  Liberian woman claims John Dumelo is father of her son


Issues Liberian woman claims John Dumelo is father of her son

Florence Flomo made the revelation via social media claiming that the pressures from her close pals made her reveal the father of her son.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Liberian woman based in the United States named Florence Flomo has alleged that Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo is the father of her son

READ MORE: MUSIGA Grand Ball: 'Akufo-Addo in the midst of thieves' - Kwaw Kese says

Florence Flomo made the revelation via social media claiming that the pressures from her close pals made her reveal the father of her son.

She admitted that she has no regrets with having intimate relations with John Dumelo since she is not the only woman who has been with the actor.

play

READ MORE: I hope no one paid to sit close to me - Akufo-Addo jokes at MUSIGA event

However Florence claimed that John was an irresponsible father therefore she does not recognize him as a father. In her opinion the actor does not deserve that title.

John Dumelo is yet to comment on the allegations

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Artiste Manager: 'I no longer manage Mzbel' -Fredyma Artiste Manager 'I no longer manage Mzbel' -Fredyma
Afia Schwarzenegger: Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to demand for sex Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to demand for sex
Music: Ebony blasts Prophet Kumchacha; says he is a joker Music Ebony blasts Prophet Kumchacha; says he is a joker
Ghana Music: MUSIGA Grand Ball: 'Akufo-Addo in the midst of thieves' - Kwaw Kese says Ghana Music MUSIGA Grand Ball: 'Akufo-Addo in the midst of thieves' - Kwaw Kese says
Shocking: Kumchacha reveals Ebony fans threatened to burn down his church Shocking Kumchacha reveals Ebony fans threatened to burn down his church
MUSIGA Grand Ball: I hope no one paid to sit close to me - Akufo-Addo jokes at MUSIGA event MUSIGA Grand Ball I hope no one paid to sit close to me - Akufo-Addo jokes at MUSIGA event

Recommended Videos

VIDEO: Ohemaa Mercy donates to the needy on Christmas day VIDEO Ohemaa Mercy donates to the needy on Christmas day
Becca: "Marriage is not a race" - Singer Becca "Marriage is not a race" - Singer
Beast of No Nation: Abraham Attah breaks the internet with his 6 pack Beast of No Nation Abraham Attah breaks the internet with his 6 pack



Top Articles

1 Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to...bullet
2 Music Ebony blasts Prophet Kumchacha; says he is a jokerbullet
3 'Beef' 'You are not smart after all; you bitter woman' - Yvonne...bullet
4 Ghana Music MUSIGA Grand Ball: 'Akufo-Addo in the midst of...bullet
5 MUSIGA Grand Ball I hope no one paid to sit close to me -...bullet
6 Issues Liberian woman claims John Dumelo is father of her sonbullet
7 Tragedy Joyce Blessing escapes death in car accidentbullet
8 Who is Ibrah? No one in Ghana owns more expensive cars...bullet
9 Iceberg Slim 6 things you need to know about Juliet...bullet
10 Money talks Check out Ohemaa Mercy’s mansion and fleet...bullet

Related Articles

Ghana Music MUSIGA Grand Ball: 'Akufo-Addo in the midst of thieves' - Kwaw Kese says
MUSIGA Grand Ball I hope no one paid to sit close to me - Akufo-Addo jokes at MUSIGA event
Shocking Kumchacha reveals Ebony fans threatened to burn down his church
Zylofon Media Joyce Blessing "stable" and “responding to treatment”
Artiste Manager 'I no longer manage Mzbel' -Fredyma
Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to demand for sex
Music Ebony blasts Prophet Kumchacha; says he is a joker
'Beef' 'You are not smart after all; you bitter woman' - Yvonne tells Berla Mundi
Show Boy "Sister Deborah was a lesbian before meeting Medikal" - AMG member alleges
Money talks Check out Ohemaa Mercy’s mansion and fleet of cars (Video)

Top Videos

1 Hajia4Real Shatta Michy and popular bosschick fight each other at...bullet
2 Not Again Afia Schwarzenegger drops new shocking details about her...bullet
3 Actress discloses Joselyn Dumas reveals her craziest sex fantasybullet
4 Video Maame Serwaa killed her Mother – Prophetess Allegesbullet
5 Pulse TV Pulse Chat with Ebonybullet
6 Beast of No Nation Abraham Attah breaks the internet with his...bullet
7 Joselyn Dumas "I'm always in charge when it comes to sex"bullet
8 Hustle Ebony slams Obour for criticising her outfitbullet
9 Sex Fantasy I would totally have a threesome with my...bullet
10 Celeb babies Ghanaian celebrities who gave birth in 2017bullet

Celebrities

Juliet Ibrahim and boyfriend, Iceberg Slim all set for the wedding of the year
Iceberg Slim Singer doesn't care about your opinions of his relationship
Bonang Matheba and AKA
AKA, Bonang Mathemba Celebrity couple have called it quits!
Zylofon Media Joyce Blessing "stable" and “responding to treatment”
'Beef' Yvonne Nelson lit up Twitter with claim Berla Mundi is dating a married man