Issues :  Liberian woman claims John Dumelo is father of her son

A Liberian woman based in the United States named Florence Flomo has alleged that Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo is the father of her son

Florence Flomo made the revelation via social media claiming that the pressures from her close pals made her reveal the father of her son.

She admitted that she has no regrets with having intimate relations with John Dumelo since she is not the only woman who has been with the actor.

However Florence claimed that John was an irresponsible father therefore she does not recognize him as a father. In her opinion the actor does not deserve that title.

John Dumelo is yet to comment on the allegations