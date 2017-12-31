Ghana Music :  MUSIGA Grand Ball: 'Akufo-Addo in the midst of thieves' - Kwaw Kese says

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

MUSIGA Grand Ball: 'Akufo-Addo in the midst of thieves' - Kwaw Kese says

Kwake Kese, aka Abodam, made the comments on Twitter following MUSIGA's Grand Ball event in which President Nana Akufo-Addo attended.

play Kwaw Kese
Rapper Kwaw Kese has descended heavily on the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), describing the association as the most corrupt institution in Ghana.

He expressed sadness that the President was in the midst of "thieves."

According to him, no Musician was invited for the Grand Ball.

He tweeted: "Musigha or whatever they call it is the most corrupt institution in Ghana . How can you have a musicians grand ball and not invite musicians. Sad that the president NAkufoAddo was present in the midst of these thief’s[thieves]."

Pulse.com.gh understands the Grand Ball was by strict invitation due to security reasons.

According to sources, musicians such as Rocky Dawuni, Becca, Lumba, Joe Mettle, Ebony, Nana Ampadu, Jewel Ackah , Obuoba J. A Adofo among others were present.

