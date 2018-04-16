Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

John Cena sparks concern with shock split from fiancee Nikki Bella


Shocking John Cena sparks concern with cryptic message after shock split from fiancee Nikki Bella

The wrestlers, John Cena and Nikki Bella were due to tie the knot in just 20 days' time, but Nikki confirmed they'd split in the early hours of this morning.

  • Published:
play
Wrestling star John Cena has sparked concern with a strange post after his shock split from fiancee Nikki Bella, who he was due to marry in just 20 days.

The 40-year-old athlete had spoken of his love for Nikki just earlier this month, telling his followers she was a "keeper" after she lovingly plugged his new movie Blockers.

But after Nikki and her twin sister Brie confirmed the news of their split on their Twitter account, John shared a cryptic post that had many fans worried about him.

He posted a line often attributed to one of essayist Walt Whitman's poems titled Once I Pass'd Through a Populous City, which reads: "We were together. I forgot the rest."

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on

 

The harrowing line became even more poignant in the light of Nikki's statement about the split.

"After much contemplation and six years of being together, Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple," her statement read.

We love you all

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

 

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

John followed the poem post with a Simpsons meme of the Comic Book Guy with the words "WORST DAY EVER" emblazoned over it.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on

 

He also posted a picture of a shattered glass heart on a blood-red background, prompting followers to speculate that the break-up wasn't John's idea.

"It's ok ..maybe she's not the right girl for you. It's her choice. You know what all of us, your fans are here for you we will support you until the end," one fan told him.

"Plzz John don't do this. I love you both a lot. You guys are Madly in love. And the best couple. What happened to you both. I am so sad, crying. I like you both so much," said another.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on

 

It seems that although earlier this month both John and Nikki were still posting loving messages about each other on their social media, their shock split came over the weekend.

John had tweeted an odd message about life being "funny" on April 12, telling his followers: "Life is funny sometimes. One minute it’s kissing and hugging you, the next it’s kicking you square in the nugget bag. Moments make the journey and the powerful play goes on."

John Cena and Nikki Bella play John Cena and Nikki Bella

And he followed that up with a tweet about forgiveness on April 14, a day before news of their split became public.

"We all have good and bad days," he wrote.

"No one is perfect, but if you happen to do something to make someone feel bad, TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY for your actions, APOLOGIZE, and ASK FORGIVENESS."

John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 play John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33

John, who admitted in March 2018 that he and Nikki were having "problems" because of their conflicting work schedules, recently told an interviewer he was "vulnerable".

Speaking about why he finds it easy to star in female-led films, the WWF star said: "I just think I'm OK with myself and I don't carry that self-image of, 'I've got to be tough, I've got to be macho', and I think those vulnerable moments have been generated from female writers and female performers.

"They need the male to look vulnerable and I don't mind doing that because that is real life, I'm a vulnerable dude a lot in real life."

