John Dumelo's wedding lands KOD in trouble with female celebs

It was a post to congratulate Ghanaian actor John Dumelo on social media platform Instagram for his wedding today [May 12].

But the wording of the message, which sort to denigrate unmarried women, especially female celebrities,has landed radio presenter Kofi Okyere Darko popularly called KOD in trouble.

In an Instagram post, the Live FM presenter said: "Just got off the phone with my friend and brother John Dumelo... My brother's actually getting married and I am invited! Unbelievable true oo!"

"Got me wondering why most men in the public eye settle for quiet/unknownn [sic] women and not the ones all over. That could be a lesson for some of our sisters ooo. Men want women who can make a home and not be all over," KOD wrote in the post, which he appears to have now deleted."

However, several female celebrities have pushed back hard against KOD's comments describing his remarks as "denigrating" women.

Movie director Shirley Frimpong-Manso responded saying she was "appalled at the thought that women must be mute to get married".

Actress Lydia Forson weighed in and said it was unfortunate that women had to audition for men when "the choice of partner should be an individual one and not a standard for all".

Yvonne Okoro said: "Kofi, @nineteen57bykod you could have congratulated the couple without needlessly denigrating other women. Who a man chooses to be with is a matter of personal preference and vice versa for women too. As you clearly believe that women should make all their life choices with marriage always being at the forefront of their minds, you should preach the same to men.

"I pray that young women would be raised to believe that they can achieve their dreams(working hard,and being KNOWN)and being also the perfect bride for some man one day,this goes for the man too.

PS-A quiet and unknown woman does not equate a happy and successful marriage.I know many KNOWN women that are working hard and are all over the place yet great wives and mothers too!!

Happy marriage @johndumelo1.See you soon!"

Nollywood actress, Belinda Effah, commenting on the matter, described KOD's thoughts as the product of "mental slavery. Not his fault."