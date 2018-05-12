news

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has taken a swipe at Zylofon music and its communications director, after a top executive of the record label called him "Ewe-Eagle."

Zylofon music swiftly responded to the statement made by Willi Roi (A&R for artiste development at Zylofon music) by dissociating itself and saying it "promotes unity, progression and peaceful co-existence in the elevation of Ghanaian music."

The statement, signed by communications director Anold Asamoah-Baidoo, said "The attention of Zylofon Music has been drawn to a Facebook post by Willi Roi, A&R for Artiste Development – on Livingstone Etse Satekla (Stonebwoy), which seems to prejudice an ethnic group.

Zylofon Music, a label under Zylofon Media Limited, disassociates itself from the flippant commentary from its Executive, noting that the unfortunate post does not in any way reflect the position of the label.



"Stonebwoy is a Zylofon Music –recording artiste and must be accorded the same level of respect shown to all the other acts signed to the label."

"Zylofon Music promotes unity, progression and peaceful co-existence in the elevation of Ghanaian music and its purveyors, and frowns on any form of discrimination, racial hatred, ethnic or inter-ethnic hatred," the statement concluded.

But Stonebwoy has in a tweet asked the communications director to "kindly cut he press release sermon," demanding an apology from Willi Roi.

He said: "PRO Arnold, kindly Cut the Press Release sermon. It is just WISE For Willi Roi To Render an apology To BHIMNATION And the Entire EWE people For The Disrespect."