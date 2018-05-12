Zylofon music dissociates itself from Willi Roi's "Ewe-Eagle" comment

news

Zylofon music has dissociated itself from comments made by one of its top executives for calling Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy "Ewe Eagle."

In a series of Facebook post, Willi Roi, A&R for artiste development at Zylofon music, accused Stonebwoy of playing cheap gigs, called him "greedy" and "Ewe Eagle."

However, a statement signed by Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Director of Communications at Zylofon music, dissociated the record label from the "flippant commentary" made by its A&R for artiste development.

"The attention of Zylofon Music has been drawn to a Facebook post by Willi Roi, A&R for Artiste Development – on Livingstone Etse Satekla (Stonebwoy), which seems to prejudice an ethnic group," it said.

The statement added: "Zylofon Music, a label under Zylofon Media Limited, disassociates itself from the flippant commentary from its Executive, noting that the unfortunate post does not in any way reflect the position of the label.



"Stonebwoy is a Zylofon Music –recording artiste and must be accorded the same level of respect shown to all the other acts signed to the label."

"Zylofon Music promotes unity, progression and peaceful co-existence in the elevation of Ghanaian music and its purveyors, and frowns on any form of discrimination, racial hatred, ethnic or inter-ethnic hatred," the statement concluded.