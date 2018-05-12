Zylofon music top executive in ethnic row

news

A top executive of Zylofon music has been accused of tribalism after calling Stonebwoy "Ewe Eagle" in a series of post on Facebook.

Willi Roi, A&R for artiste development at Zylofon music, also accused Stonebwoy of playing cheap gigs while his colleague Shatta Wale shoots multi million videos.

Both Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have been signed by Zylofon music.

He said: "While stone is busy playing cheap gigs for his pocket Shatta is shooting multi million videos. Look sharp !!Ewe Eagle."

"When will Ghana advice Stonebwoy to be smart. This greedy disregard for the breast that feeds u is crazy.

"What in the world will make a hyped up in the red hit above his paygrade

only in GH[Ghana].

Meanwhile Stonebwoy fans have taken to social media to criticise Willi Roi, accusing him of tribalism and hate speech.